Parents of Murdered Children of Mercer County has announced a candle light vigil for the victims of the triple homicide last year at 819 W. North St. will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at the home where the incident took place.
The group would like to bring awareness to the community that in Lawrence County there has been several homicides that have yet to make it through the court system as well as no support for the victims of homicide in this county.
“People in grief need someone to walk with them without judging them,”
Gail Sheehy said.
