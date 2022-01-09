Students hugged one another and cried as a mother and two teens were remembered Sunday night with solemn prayers and more than 300 lit candles.
The vigil, initially planned for Taggart Stadium, was moved to the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House because of the weather. The event honored the lives of New Castle cheerleader Terianna “T.-T.” Payne-Hicks, 17, her mother, Courtney Lee Payne, 41, and Terianna’s friend, 18-year-old X’Zavia De’Sha Booker, a Laurel High School graduate who was staying overnight at the Paynes’ home when the three lost their lives in a fire Dec. 29 at Payne’s Mahoningtown home.
New Castle High School choral teacher Shannon Rabold sang solemn songs of praise at the memorial service. The Rev. David Young delivered a eulogy and prayers. Fellow cheerleaders and students posted signs in memory of their lost loved ones. Courtney’s close friends and “sisters” since childhood, Kia Waller and Brianna Williams, who are biological sisters, also spoke in remembrance of the three.
The event was organized by the New Castle Area School District.
A GoFundMe page set up by a cousin of the Paynes continues to collect donations to help pay for the Paynes’ funerals and support Courtney Payne’s 12-year-old son, Maurice “Reese” Moore, who was celebrating his birthday overnight at the house of a friend and was not at home when the fire broke out.
The blaze had broken out in the kitchen area near a stairwell around 5:15 a.m. destroying the kitchen and part of the living room. The three women tried to escape the burning house and succumbed to smoke inhalation and other injuries, according to a coroner’s report.
New Castle and state police fire inspectors have not yet released information about the cause of the blaze, which also claimed the family’s two pit bulls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.