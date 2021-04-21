One of the four candidates for Lawrence County register and recorder has withdrawn from the race.
Additionally, an Ellwood City School Board contestant also has pulled out as a candidate.
County elections director Ed Allison said Anna Pascarella, who was running as a Democrat, withdrew from the register and recorder's race before the deadline, and her name will not appear on the May 18 Primary ballot.
Ellwood City School Board candidate Molly McCommons also withdrew her name before the deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.