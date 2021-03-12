By DEBBIE WACHTER

Candidates throughout Lawrence County have thrown their hats into the ring for the upcoming May 18 primary election, in the county's 27 municipalities.

In each township, one six-year supervisor position is open. Other positions being elected are borough mayors and municipal tax collectors, auditors, constables and poll workers — whose names are not listed below. Some of the municipalities also will elect members to the county's Republican Committee. 

Where there are no candidates listed for a party, that means there are none for that particular race.

The Lawrence County Board of Elections, comprised of the three county commissioners, will conduct a drawing at 10 a.m. March 17 to determine the order of placement of the candidates on the ballot for each race. Candidates may attend in person, or they may have someone represent them who is appointed by letter from an attorney. If no one attends for that candidate, the election board will appoint someone to represent them.

Tuesday is the last day to file objections to nominating petitions. March 24 is the last day for candidates to withdraw their petitions if they decide not to run. The last day to register to vote before the Primary Election is May 3.

The list of municipal candidates, for the city of New Castle, the 16 townships and 10 boroughs, as provided by the Lawrence County elections office, is as follows:

CITY OF NEW CASTLE

Council (two open seats) — Tim Fulkerson, incumbent, and Grant Fleegle, David Ward and Eric Ritter, all Democrats.

City treasurer — Gina Villani, incumbent, Democrat.

City Constable — Joseph Vitale, New Castle Ward 1, precinct 2; Dennis Marlowe, 8th Ward, both Democrats.

Republican County Committee — Patty Jenkins, New Castle 2-3; Wayne Ryan and Lynne Ryan, New Castle 2-4; Eric Francis and Bill Messner, New Castle 2-5.

BESSEMER BOROUGH

Council (four open seats) —  Arthur R. Van Tassel, Democrat;  Luanne Izzo, Shelley McConnell, incumbent; Robert M. Slosser, Cody Jackson, incumbent, and Kurt Miller, Republicans.

Mayor: Richard T. Hennon, Democrat; Nathan R. Leslie, Republican

Constable — Arthur Van Tassel, Democrat.

ELLPORT BOROUGH

Council (four open seats) — Bill A. Boy and Christopher Cioffi, both incumbent Democrats; Tammy Mazzant, Republican

Mayor (4 years) —  Joseph Cisco, incumbent, Democrat

Tax collector, Rita Foley, incumbent, Democrat

ELLWOOD CITY BOROUGH

Council (four open seats) — Jim Barry and Michelle Lamenza, incumbents, and Jan Williams, all Democrats; and Brad Ovial, Republican.

Mayor — Anthony Court, incumbent, Democrat; Timothy Spear Sr., Republican

Tax collector — Susan Gatto, Democrat

ENON VALLEY BOROUGH

Council (four 4-year seats, 1 2-year seat open) — Kelly J. Stear and David Grimes, incumbent, both Republican

NEW BEAVER BOROUGH

Council (four seats open) — Joe Gubish, Paul Morrison, Matthew Kingman and Thomas E. Hairhoger, all incumbent Republicans

Mayor — Robert M. Crawford, Republican

Constable — David O. Hairhoger, incumbent, Democrat.

Auditor — Patricia A. McAnlis, Republican

Republican county committee — Susan Nemes

Tax collector — Drita Crawford, Republican

NEW WILMINGTON BOROUGH

Council (four open seats) — Lee Ann Miller, Republican

Mayor — Sherie E. Babb, Republican, incumbent

Tax collector — Emily Miller and William Nichols, both Republican

SNPJ BOROUGH

Two 2-year seats and one 4-year open. There are no declared candidates.

SOUTH NEW CASTLE BOROUGH

Council (two seats open) — Gregory Szklinski, Republican

Mayor — Adam Reiter, Republican

Tax collector — Jolene Thompson, Democrat

VOLANT BOROUGH

Council (four positions open) — Robert McGary, incumbent, Democrat; John Wayne Edwards, incumbent, Republican.

Mayor — No candidates

WAMPUM

Council — (four open positions) Chuck Kelly, Robert Shrock, James Ferrante, incumbent, and John Hemphill, all Republicans

Mayor — Jesse Altman, Republican

Constable — Tony Bucci, Democrat

Tax collector — Sue Dean, Democrat

HICKORY TOWNSHIP

Supervisor — Chris Fabian, Republican

Tax collector — Lori Sickafuse Zulauf, Republican

Auditor, 6-year — Joshua Latore, Republican

Republican County Committee — Theodora Karki and Henry Karki

LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Supervisor — Robert W. Kuhn Jr. and Gary L. Veon, both Republicans

Auditor, 6-year — Joann Arrow, Republican

MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Supervisor — Mark Sackin, incumbent, Democrat

Tax collector —  J.R. Hardester and Cassie Ruehle, Democrats

Constable — Scott A. Reed, Republican

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

Supervisor — Leslie Bucci, incumbent, Republican

Tax collector — Georgann Gall, incumbent, Democrat

Auditor, 6-year — Melanie Melcer, Republican

Republican County Committee – Valerie S. Measel and Gale E. Measel Jr.

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Supervisor — Mark Courson, Republican

Tax collector — Karen S. Magnone, Democrat

Auditor, 6-year — Renee Norman-Kenny, Republican

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Supervisor — Mike Sinclair Jr. and John  Zias, incumbent, both Democrats

Tax collector — Lori Harrison and Teresa Sinclair, both Democrats; and Janice Marshall, Republican

PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP

Supervisor — Jeffrey W. Bishop, incumbent, Democrat

Tax collector — Jessica McCurdy, Republican

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Supervisor (6 years) — Robert Keith Stowe and Diane Hedland, both Republican

Tax collector — Bradley Marshall, Republican

SCOTT TOWNSHIP

Supervisor — Thomas F. McCosby and Richard L. Book, incumbent, both Republicans

Constable — Darrell C. Hill, Republican

Tax collector — Daniel J. Chrobak, Republican

Auditor, 6-year — Pamela A. Shaw

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

Supervisor — Frank Augustine, incumbent, Democrat

Tax collector — Mary Jane Cousins, Democrat

Constable — Russell A. DeMatteo, Republican

Republican County Committee, Janet Stroebel, Shenango 2; Shirley Sallmen, Shenango 6

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP

Supervisor — David Macri, Democrat, Leo M. Proch, incumbent, Republican

Constable — David Macri, Democrat; Edward Fosnaught, Republican

Republican County Committee — Charles J. and Linda M. Sonntag, Slippery Rock Township-1

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP

Supervisor — Ken Carvella, incumbent, Democrat

Constable — Joe Pauletich, Democrat

Tax collector — Andrew Senchak, Democrat

UNION TOWNSHIP

Supervisor — Pat Angiolelli, incumbent, Democrat; Vincent Gentile, Republican

Tax collector — Doreen Vitullo, Democrat

Constable — Clifford Hunt, Democrat.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

Supervisor — Jeffrey W. McConnell, incumbent, Republican

Tax collector — Missy Shaw Davies, Republican

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

Supervisor — Lisa Czerpak, Democrat;  Roger Baney and Marc Cunningham, Republicans

Tax collector — Kristy Carofino, Democrat; Shari Baney and David Gulish, Republicans

Republican County Committee – Gerald Hermann, Wayne-2

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP

Supervisor — Brian Swisher, Republican

Tax collector — Jodie Elder, Republican

Auditor, 6-year — Robert J. Ward.

