By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Candidates throughout Lawrence County have thrown their hats into the ring for the upcoming May 18 primary election, in the county's 27 municipalities.
In each township, one six-year supervisor position is open. Other positions being elected are borough mayors and municipal tax collectors, auditors, constables and poll workers — whose names are not listed below. Some of the municipalities also will elect members to the county's Republican Committee.
Where there are no candidates listed for a party, that means there are none for that particular race.
The Lawrence County Board of Elections, comprised of the three county commissioners, will conduct a drawing at 10 a.m. March 17 to determine the order of placement of the candidates on the ballot for each race. Candidates may attend in person, or they may have someone represent them who is appointed by letter from an attorney. If no one attends for that candidate, the election board will appoint someone to represent them.
Tuesday is the last day to file objections to nominating petitions. March 24 is the last day for candidates to withdraw their petitions if they decide not to run. The last day to register to vote before the Primary Election is May 3.
The list of municipal candidates, for the city of New Castle, the 16 townships and 10 boroughs, as provided by the Lawrence County elections office, is as follows:
CITY OF NEW CASTLE
Council (two open seats) — Tim Fulkerson, incumbent, and Grant Fleegle, David Ward and Eric Ritter, all Democrats.
City treasurer — Gina Villani, incumbent, Democrat.
City Constable — Joseph Vitale, New Castle Ward 1, precinct 2; Dennis Marlowe, 8th Ward, both Democrats.
Republican County Committee — Patty Jenkins, New Castle 2-3; Wayne Ryan and Lynne Ryan, New Castle 2-4; Eric Francis and Bill Messner, New Castle 2-5.
BESSEMER BOROUGH
Council (four open seats) — Arthur R. Van Tassel, Democrat; Luanne Izzo, Shelley McConnell, incumbent; Robert M. Slosser, Cody Jackson, incumbent, and Kurt Miller, Republicans.
Mayor: Richard T. Hennon, Democrat; Nathan R. Leslie, Republican
Constable — Arthur Van Tassel, Democrat.
ELLPORT BOROUGH
Council (four open seats) — Bill A. Boy and Christopher Cioffi, both incumbent Democrats; Tammy Mazzant, Republican
Mayor (4 years) — Joseph Cisco, incumbent, Democrat
Tax collector, Rita Foley, incumbent, Democrat
ELLWOOD CITY BOROUGH
Council (four open seats) — Jim Barry and Michelle Lamenza, incumbents, and Jan Williams, all Democrats; and Brad Ovial, Republican.
Mayor — Anthony Court, incumbent, Democrat; Timothy Spear Sr., Republican
Tax collector — Susan Gatto, Democrat
ENON VALLEY BOROUGH
Council (four 4-year seats, 1 2-year seat open) — Kelly J. Stear and David Grimes, incumbent, both Republican
NEW BEAVER BOROUGH
Council (four seats open) — Joe Gubish, Paul Morrison, Matthew Kingman and Thomas E. Hairhoger, all incumbent Republicans
Mayor — Robert M. Crawford, Republican
Constable — David O. Hairhoger, incumbent, Democrat.
Auditor — Patricia A. McAnlis, Republican
Republican county committee — Susan Nemes
Tax collector — Drita Crawford, Republican
NEW WILMINGTON BOROUGH
Council (four open seats) — Lee Ann Miller, Republican
Mayor — Sherie E. Babb, Republican, incumbent
Tax collector — Emily Miller and William Nichols, both Republican
SNPJ BOROUGH
Two 2-year seats and one 4-year open. There are no declared candidates.
SOUTH NEW CASTLE BOROUGH
Council (two seats open) — Gregory Szklinski, Republican
Mayor — Adam Reiter, Republican
Tax collector — Jolene Thompson, Democrat
VOLANT BOROUGH
Council (four positions open) — Robert McGary, incumbent, Democrat; John Wayne Edwards, incumbent, Republican.
Mayor — No candidates
WAMPUM
Council — (four open positions) Chuck Kelly, Robert Shrock, James Ferrante, incumbent, and John Hemphill, all Republicans
Mayor — Jesse Altman, Republican
Constable — Tony Bucci, Democrat
Tax collector — Sue Dean, Democrat
HICKORY TOWNSHIP
Supervisor — Chris Fabian, Republican
Tax collector — Lori Sickafuse Zulauf, Republican
Auditor, 6-year — Joshua Latore, Republican
Republican County Committee — Theodora Karki and Henry Karki
LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Supervisor — Robert W. Kuhn Jr. and Gary L. Veon, both Republicans
Auditor, 6-year — Joann Arrow, Republican
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Supervisor — Mark Sackin, incumbent, Democrat
Tax collector — J.R. Hardester and Cassie Ruehle, Democrats
Constable — Scott A. Reed, Republican
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
Supervisor — Leslie Bucci, incumbent, Republican
Tax collector — Georgann Gall, incumbent, Democrat
Auditor, 6-year — Melanie Melcer, Republican
Republican County Committee – Valerie S. Measel and Gale E. Measel Jr.
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Supervisor — Mark Courson, Republican
Tax collector — Karen S. Magnone, Democrat
Auditor, 6-year — Renee Norman-Kenny, Republican
PERRY TOWNSHIP
Supervisor — Mike Sinclair Jr. and John Zias, incumbent, both Democrats
Tax collector — Lori Harrison and Teresa Sinclair, both Democrats; and Janice Marshall, Republican
PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP
Supervisor — Jeffrey W. Bishop, incumbent, Democrat
Tax collector — Jessica McCurdy, Republican
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (6 years) — Robert Keith Stowe and Diane Hedland, both Republican
Tax collector — Bradley Marshall, Republican
SCOTT TOWNSHIP
Supervisor — Thomas F. McCosby and Richard L. Book, incumbent, both Republicans
Constable — Darrell C. Hill, Republican
Tax collector — Daniel J. Chrobak, Republican
Auditor, 6-year — Pamela A. Shaw
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
Supervisor — Frank Augustine, incumbent, Democrat
Tax collector — Mary Jane Cousins, Democrat
Constable — Russell A. DeMatteo, Republican
Republican County Committee, Janet Stroebel, Shenango 2; Shirley Sallmen, Shenango 6
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
Supervisor — David Macri, Democrat, Leo M. Proch, incumbent, Republican
Constable — David Macri, Democrat; Edward Fosnaught, Republican
Republican County Committee — Charles J. and Linda M. Sonntag, Slippery Rock Township-1
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP
Supervisor — Ken Carvella, incumbent, Democrat
Constable — Joe Pauletich, Democrat
Tax collector — Andrew Senchak, Democrat
UNION TOWNSHIP
Supervisor — Pat Angiolelli, incumbent, Democrat; Vincent Gentile, Republican
Tax collector — Doreen Vitullo, Democrat
Constable — Clifford Hunt, Democrat.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Supervisor — Jeffrey W. McConnell, incumbent, Republican
Tax collector — Missy Shaw Davies, Republican
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Supervisor — Lisa Czerpak, Democrat; Roger Baney and Marc Cunningham, Republicans
Tax collector — Kristy Carofino, Democrat; Shari Baney and David Gulish, Republicans
Republican County Committee – Gerald Hermann, Wayne-2
WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Supervisor — Brian Swisher, Republican
Tax collector — Jodie Elder, Republican
Auditor, 6-year — Robert J. Ward.
