By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Five candidates are seeking the office of Lawrence County Register of Wills and Recorder of Deeds in the upcoming May 18 primary election.
The deadline to file petitions for candidacy for all townships, boroughs, school boards and county offices was at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Voters will cast ballots only for candidates of their registered party affiliations in that election.
According to information from the Lawrence County elections office, the register and recorder's seat is being sought by three Democrats — Eduardo Bogaert, Andrew Henley and Anna Pascarella; and two Republican candidates, Tammy Crawford and Stacey Fleo.
The position currently is held by Janet L. Kalajainen, who chose not to seek re-election this year. She has worked in the register and recorder's office for nearly 50 years, as a staff member for 10 years before she was elected to the position. She is in the last year of her 10th four-year term and announced previously that she is planning to retire at the end of her term in January.
Another contested race is that of the magisterial district judge seat for District 53-3-02, covering the municipalities of North Beaver, Union, Mahoning and Taylor townships, the 6th Ward of the city of New Castle (west side) and SNPJ Borough.
Candidates for that race are incumbent Jennifer L. Nicholson, and Richard Ryhal. They are both cross-filing and running on both the Democratic and Republican ballots.
Two other countywide races are uncontested.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, a Democrat, is seeking re-election for his position and is the sole candidate on the Democratic ballot in the primary. and Sheriff Perry N. Quahliero is seeking re-election to his position as the only candidate on the Democratic ballot. There is no declared candidate for either Republican race.
Candidates for the offices of township supervisors, tax collectors, and auditors, borough mayors and council members, New Castle city council, school boards and other offices will be listed later this week.
