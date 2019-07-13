Candidates corrected on expense filings

Filing expense reports as a political candidate can be a tricky process.
Some newcomers to the election scene have had to go through a learning curve, and a few return candidates in the May primary election — some of who have run in multiple past elections — still did not get it right this year.
The biggest folly was where candidates reported their expenses, but because they used money out of their own pockets, they did not report that money as a contribution from themselves, Lawrence County director of Elections Ed Allison explained. Those were filings for the May 21 Primary Election.
Allison said that under the state election code, he conducted a field inspection of the filing records and found 12 candidates to have been in violation of theirs for one reason or another. Some forms had mathematical errors.
While some of the had run for office in previous years and should have known, others were new to the system and did not realize that obligation, he said. A couple of them had expenses that did not add up to their contributions.
In all of the cases but one, the candidates were allowed to amend their filings without penalties.
Allison presented a report of all of the findings to county board of elections at a special meeting Thursday morning.
The one candidate who did not file his pre-primary or second filing or the post primary financial reports at all reportedly was Democratic New Castle mayoral candidate Floyd Jackson. The election board voted to turn the matter over to the Lawrence County district attorney for investigation and possible prosecution, Allison said.
He said he notified Jackson of his non-filing and informed him that he was assessed a late fee of $250 for not filing. Jackson attempted to file his form without paying his penalty, Allison said, but he would not accept the filing without the payment. Jackson's penalty has now increased to about $500, he said.
Jackson was an unsuccessful candidate in the May 21 Primary Election.
Allison noted that the state election code provides that the district attorney has the power to investigate any claims turned over by the election board.
The election board had discussed the matter of Jackson's non-filing at its public meeting when it certified the May 21 Primary election, Allison said.
The other primary election candidates who did not declare their own contributions on their forms but have since amended them without penalty are:
•Jeffrey Scrim, a Democratic candidate for county commissioner. He did not declare $1,231.60 that he donated to his own campaign.
•Ray Venezie, a Republican candidate for Ellwood City Borough Council. He did not declare $250 that he spent on his own campaign.
•Eric George Ritter, a Democratic candidate for New Castle City Council. He did not declare $567 that he contributed toward his own campaign.
•James Holmes, a Democratic candidate for New Castle mayor, did not declare $986.67 that he contributed to his own campaign.
•Nikki Christopher Wehr, who cross filed in the race for district judge. She did not declare $4,733.49 that she reportedly spent of her own money in the campaign.
•Sam Biasucci, a cross-filed candidate for Shenango Area School Board, did not show $254 income that was his own contribution.
•George Gabriel, a Democratic candidate for New Castle Area School Board, did not show $655.33 that he contributed toward his campaign to balance the expenses.
•Mark Elisco, successful Democratic candidate for New Castle mayor, failed to declare his own contribution of $3,369 on his 30-day post, and his second pre-primary filing showed $33,029.49 in expenses but no income to match it, and his ending balance was $33,029, when it should have been zero, Allison said.
•Robert "Bob" Bullano, Democratic candidate for Neshannock Township supervisor, indicated on his form that he had a balance of $200 but spent $1,714 and it showed a balance of zero. Allison said he did not show $1,714 that he used of his own money.
•Additionally, Tim Fulkerson, a Democratic candidate for county commissioner, initially filed as "committee to elect" him, but his treasurer did not sign the form as required. He amended his filing by putting the form under his own name, Allison said. Also, two items were added to his form beyond the reporting period that were credit card expenditures, and were to be added on a different form. The front page of his filing shows his account to be in arrears of $9.32, Allison pointed out.
"The goal (of financial reporting) is to make sure you show where the money came from, where the money was spent and that there's full disclosure," he said.
