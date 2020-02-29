Petitions have been filed and candidates approved by the Department of State for multiple state and federal offices whose jurisdictions stretch over Lawrence County.
Incumbents Democrat State Rep. Chris Sainato and Republicans State Rep. Aaron Bernstine and State Rep. Elder Vogel all will have opponents who are running on the opposing ballots in the April 28 Primary Election.
A list of the Congressional and legislative candidates and committee people who will appear on ballots in Lawrence County include:
16th Congressional District
•George J. “Mike” Kelly Jr., Butler, Republican, nine-year incumbent
•Kristy Marie Gnibus of Erie, Democrat
State House of Representatives:
9th Legislative District
•Christopher Sainato of Union Township, 25-year incumbent, Democrat
•Carol Lynne Ryan of New Castle, Republican
10th Legislative District
•Aaron Joseph Bernstine of New Beaver Borough, Republican, five-year incumbent
•Kobe Cole of Beaver Falls, Democrat
17th Legislative District (includes portions of Crawford, Erie, Lawrence and Mercer counties)
•Parke H. Wentling of Hempfield Township, Mercer County, Republican, five-year incumbent;
•Jeffery L. Omelian, Erie, Democrat
47th State Senatorial District
•Elder A. Vogel Jr., of New Sewickley Township, Beaver County, Republican, 11-year incumbent;
•Stephen John Krizan III of Monaca, Beaver County
Delegate, Democratic National Convention
16th Congressional District
•Angela M. Valvano of Ellwood City
Delegate, Republican National Convention
16th Congressional District
•Gale E. Measel Jr. of Neshannock Township
•Carol Lynne Ryan of New Castle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.