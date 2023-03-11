The upcoming election of three Lawrence County commissioner seats and the county treasurer position promises two contested races for the fall.
The commissioners’ race will be hotly contested in the May 16 primary with eight total candidates for three seats.
Tuesday at 4 p.m. was the deadline for all candidates to file petitions for the primary. and while many of the candidate names were posted on the county’s website, county Elections Director Tim Germani said many school board and other candidates filed at the end of the day Tuesday. He noted the publicized list is subject to change with additions as his staff updates the record of filings.
Altogether, five Republicans and three Democrats are seeking the coveted county commissioners seats.
The commissioner positions this year pay $82,124 plus benefits, and the treasurer’s position for 2023 pays $74,306 plus benefits.
Future annual increases will be based upon the Consumer Price Index of the Northeast Region, through 2027.
In the May primary, Democratic voters will select two Democratic candidates for commissioner, and Republican voters will select two Republican candidates. In November, voters will select three of those four nominees, with two being of one party and one of the other party.
Currently, the board of commissioners is comprised of two Republicans and one Democrat.
The Republicans seeking the four-year commissioners seats are Glenn G. Jones Jr., a jail corrections officer; Dan Kennedy, currently a Wilmington Township supervisor; Gale E. Measel Jr. of Neshannock Township, a former Neshannock Township supervisor, and former chairman of the Lawrence County Republican Party and current committeeman; Shirley A. Sallmen of Shenango Township; and Dan Vogler, a 19-year incumbent.
The Democratic candidates are Chris Sainato, a former Pennsylvania state representative for 28 years; Jeffrey A. Scrim, a retired New Castle fireman and former New Castle School Board member for eight years, and Loretta Spielvogel, a three-year incumbent commissioner.
Richard L. Rapone, an incumbent for 16 years, is seeking reelection on the Democratic ballot to his four-year seat as county treasurer.
Running for treasurer on the Republican ballot is William Messner, an investment advisor and U.S. Navy submarine veteran. Both will be nominated in the primary, and they will face each other in November.
Other county races in the upcoming primary are the election of a county coroner, prothonotary and clerk of courts and the six-year district judge in Court 53-3-01.
District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, incumbent, has cross-filed for reelection to his position on both ballots. He is unopposed.
Incumbent Richard “R.J.” Johnson is seeking reelection and is unopposed on the Democratic ballot for the four-year position of county coroner. There are no Republican candidates.
Incumbent Jodi Klabon-Esoldo is seeking reelection to the four-year seat of prothonotary and clerk of courts and is unopposed on the Democratic ballot. There are no Republican candidates.
