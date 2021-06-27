The Lawrence County Democrats are sponsoring a coffee and doughnuts event with a state supreme court candidate.
A meet-and-greet with Maria McLaughlin, a Democrat running for state supreme court, will occur from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Cascade Park train station.
