The New Castle Cancer Support Group was displaced, but it is far from disbanded.
The group had been meeting monthly at the downtown Eat’n Park restaurant, until that business closed earlier this year. Since then, the group has been gathering at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Gallo’s Italian Villa on Wilmington Road.
“It was hard to move,” president Diane Dattilo said. “We had hoped that we could keep it downtown, but we just didn’t know where. But we’re doing fine at Gallo’s. We’ve got a beautiful room, and they’re very good to us.”
Although the meeting site has changed, the support group’s mission has not. At each monthly meeting, there are guest speakers as well as communal support from others who are battling cancer, or the loved ones who are caring for them — or just folks who want to help.
In addition, the support group will plan fundraisers — such as the upcoming Oct. 27 bingo at the Scottish Rite Cathedral — and execute behind-the-scenes efforts to assist local cancer patients. This can take the form of buying wigs, nutritional drinks (such as Ensure or Boost) and Depends or adult diapers.
“We spend $500 to $600 a month just on Ensure or Boost, and another couple of hundred on Depends or Poise Pads,” Datillo said. The group also deals with CJ’s Wig Emporium to get wigs for cancer patients who have lost their hair from chemotherapy treatments.
“We are very respectful of HIPPA laws,” Dattilo said. “No one needs to worry about other people knowing they have cancer, or that they’re wearing a wig. We use no names. I have an invoice number that I send down to that they can get fitted for a wig, or that I send to Hyde Drug and they deliver the Ensure to the proper address.”
Dattilo noted that proceeds from many local cancer fundraisers will benefit the American Cancer Society, and she sees nothing wrong with that.
“We need the American Cancer Society,” she said. “We need the research. But the money we raise stays right here in New Castle, and we can do so many things with it to help cancer patients.”
The group’s primary fundraiser is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at The Cathedral. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and tickets are $10. The day also will feature a basket auction, 50/50 raffle and a bake sale.
The group annually raises nearly $15,000 from its bingo event, but Dattilo hopes this month’s fundraiser will go above and beyond.
“I’m thinking it will,” she said. “We’ve gotten so many donations over the year, and the bake sale alone, I have people I don’t even know baking something. That brought in a lot of money last year.”
The group also seems to be getting more well-known throughout the community, as more donations have begun to come in throughout the year “and so many times, when someone passes away, the family will write that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to us.”
Also helping boost revenue is that fact that this is a year for key local elections — such as mayor, city council, New Castle school board and county commissioners — and multiple politicians have paid to sponsor games and, in turn, get their names in the program.
Dattilo assumed the presidency of the support group two years ago, when longtime leader Julie Tomlinson stepped down. She said membership has “at least doubled, and nearly tripled” over that time, but she takes little credit for that.
“I’m out in the community a lot, at football games, basketball games, Ladies of the Dukes, and I’ve got people to join from those places, and a couple from the Christian Mothers. But my friends go out, and they tell people what we do, and when those people come, they love what we do, and they tell other people.
“We also get a lot of Dr. Wilson’s patients who come; he recommends that they come to the group.”
She’s referring to Dr. Steven Wilson, the club’s vice president. Other officers are treasurer Gene Snyder and secretary Carol Malizia.
“We have a terrific group,” Dattilo said. “We could not do any of what we do without them.”
And what they do is why Dattilo, who has been part of the group for nearly two decades, decided to accept its presidency, despite an already busy schedule of her own.
“It’s amazing to know that you’re helping people,” she said. “That’s the reason I’m doing it. Helping these people makes me so happy.”
