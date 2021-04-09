Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam on Friday urged Pennsylvanians to cancel unneeded vaccine appointments.
Previously, vaccine providers who had leftover doses for individuals who did not show up for their scheduled appointment called others who were on waiting lists. However, many vaccine providers have exhausted waiting lists.
This will not only prevent waste, but also allows that appointment slot to be opened to someone who still needs to be vaccinated, the Health Department said.
