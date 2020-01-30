Campaign collects underwear, other items for kids

It’s the time of year to think about overcoats.
One group, though, is more focused on underwear.
That’s the annual Gutchies for Kids campaign, sponsored by the United Way of Lawrence County and spearheaded by Connie McMichaels of Connerly’s Cleaners, who brought the initiative to town nearly a decade ago. The aim is to collect such items as “gutchies” (a western Pennsylvania colloquialism for underwear), socks, pajamas and long underwear for children of financially challenged families.
“There is a need in our area,” said Gayle Young, executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County, who noted that 42 percent of Lawrence County families qualify for the United Way’s ALICE program. That program — which stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — determines the cost of living and incomes in every county in the U.S. to identify those facing financial hardship.
“A lot of these children are showing up in school not having socks, gloves, underwear,” Young went on. “Not only do we have people in our community, we also have a lot of the Puerto Rican families that have moved here who add to that need.”
Gutchies for Kids started as an project of Quota Club International, but was taken over by United Way, McMichaels said, when membership dwindled.
“We decided it was a good project, and we wanted to keep it going,” she said, adding that while the official run for Gutchies for Kids is from January through March 31, the overall outreach never ends.
“It’s an ongoing project because there’s a need for underwear and socks in the summer, the same as there is in winter,” she said. “Usually, we get an influx at Christmastime or the beginning of the year, but there are also people who come in here and see, ‘Oh, you’re collecting gutchies,’ and they’ll just bring it in any time they get it. And we have several churches that have an ongoing box that they fill and bring it to me.
“We also have people who will knit hats or scarves for us, which is sort of a new thing.”
McMichaels collects clothing for all seasons throughout the year at her dry cleaning business, 127 N. Mercer St. Other Gutchies for Kids collection points are the offices of the United Way of Lawrence County, 223 N. Mercer St., and state Rep Chris Sainato, 20 S. Mercer St.
All items collected are given either to school nurses or the Intermediate Unit IV for distribution.
“The nurses usually see where the kids need them, or the teachers will see where the need is,” McMichaels said, “and sometimes they’ll say ‘we have a special need,’ and we sometimes fill that, too.
“We also give some things to the Children’s Advocacy Center because they have some little kids that have been taken out of the homes and they don't have anything. So we spread it around.”
Brian Rice, a social worker with the New Castle Area School District’s H.W. Lockley Early Learning Center, said that while all children need love and attention, “the tangible need right now is basic needs, clothing such as underwear, socks, T-shirts and long underwear.”
Anyone wishing to donate should look for boys and girls sizes 4 through 2XL.
People who are unable to shop, McMichaels said, may provide her with a check that she will use to purchase needed items.
Any organization, church, club or business that would like to be included in the collection is invited to call the United Way office at (724) 658-8528 or email unitedway@comcast.net.
