Five candidates for New Castle city council and one candidate for mayor officially moved onto the Nov. 7 election, according to unofficial election results.
On the Democratic side, Mayor Bryan Cameron (1,018), challenger Robert Razzano (780) and Councilman Terry Rodgers (771) received the most votes for four-year seats on council and move onto the Nov. 7 general election ballot as Democrats.
Challenger Jim Constant came in fourth with 521 votes. There were 51 write-in votes.
Cameron also received 1,208 votes for a two-year seat on council. There were 35 write-in votes for that position.
In the Republican primary, challengers Eric Francis (521) and Jordan Lyles (468) moved onto the November ballot for four-years seats on council. There were 110 write-in votes.
Francis also received 516 votes for a two-year seat on council. There were 41 write-in votes.
For mayor, Democratic challenger Mark Elisco, the only listed candidate for either party, received 1,217 Democratic votes. There were 102 Democratic write-in votes and 141 Republican write-in votes.
Voters could choose three Democratic and three Republican candidates for the four-year seats to move on.
Cameron, Razzano, Rodgers, Francis and Lyles will be on the ballot for three open four-year seats. Cameron and Francis will be on the ballot for a two-year seat, and Elisco will be the only listed candidate for mayor, which is a four-year seat.
The deadline to register for the ballot as an independent or third-party candidate is Aug. 1.
Under the city’s Home Rule charter which took effect this year, council is comprised of six seats and the independently elected mayor, who serves as president of council. Under Home Rule, many of the former administrative duties of the mayor now fall under the appointed city administrator role.
The council seats occupied by Mayor Bryan Cameron, Deputy Mayor MaryAnne Gavrile and Councilman Pat Cioppa are expiring this year. Only Cameron is running for reelection while Gavrile and Cioppa decided not to run again.
The reason for the two-year seat, created by the charter, is it will then match with the terms of Councilmen David Ward and Eric Ritter, who will be up for reelection in 2025. Starting in 2025, residents will elect three council members every two years and a mayor every four years.
Cameron said it was exciting to receive the most votes but said there is still a lot of hard work ahead.
He said his goal going forward will be to talk to city residents to discuss what are the issues they see in the city and how he, as a member of council, can address them.
“You just have to make sure they are being heard,” Cameron said. “You have to listen to what they want and what they need for city government.”
Razzano said he feels humbled and very appreciative for moving on, stating during the campaign he met many former students from his days as a New Castle principal.
“I appreciate everybody who voted for me,” Razzano said.
Razzano said he will continue to go door-to-door and talk to people in the city and the ways the residents can come together to help improve the city.
“I love the City of New Castle,” Razzano said.
Rodgers said he feels honored to move forward in the primary in his first-ever campaign. He was appointed to council earlier this year.
“I’m honored that people would trust me and vote for me. This is an exciting night,” Rodgers said. “It’s a good group of candidates that are moving on.”
Rodgers said he will campaign by going out directly into the community to improve communication with the public and to gain the trust of the voters.
As a Republican, Francis said he knows it will be an uphill battle since all members of council currently are Democrats.
However, he feels he has a good shot by going out into the community and trying to connect with the voters, especially Democrats who could vote Republican.
Constant said he wishes the city and the community the best.
“The community has spoken. I wish council the best. We’ll see the results in November,” Constant said.
Efforts to reach Lyles were unsuccessful.
Elisco is no stranger to campaigning should a third-party candidate for mayor arise, but said if there is no formal candidate to run against him, he would like to get started strategizing about joining council and making a plan to move the city forward.
Chris Frye, who was elected mayor during the 2019 election, resigned to become the city’s first administrator. His contract ends Dec. 31 and council will reappoint or hire someone else by the end of this year.
Cameron was appointed mayor by council in January for 2023 to fill the last year of Frye’s term.
