Cameras to watch for work zone speeders

Motorists driving in work zones on Pennsylvania highways will soon find themselves under the scrutiny of an automated radar system and a camera.
PennDOT is launching a $30 million program featuring vehicle-mounted radar and camera system starting Monday in road construction zones.
The equipment will detect and photograph the license plates of motorists exceeding posted work-zone speed limits by 11 mph or more. The systems will operate only in active work zones where road crews are present.
PennDOT District 1 spokeswoman Jill Harry said there is no schedule for locations of the monitoring devices.
The target for the equipment will be on road and bridge construction projects, she said.
“You’ll likely see them in high-traffic areas, like interstates,’’ Harry said. “Our goal is to increase the safety for workers.’’
Since 1970, 89 PennDOT workers have been killed in work zone accidents. That figure doesn’t include those employed by private contractors.
PennDOT is leasing the equipment over five years from Arizona-based Redflex Traffic Systems Inc. The lease cost is based on the daily use for each set of equipment.
“If a photo of a license was taken of someone who was speeding, it will go to the state police,’’ Harry said. “If it’s a first-time offense, a warning letter will be sent to them saying they were speeding through a work zone.’’
A second offense will carry a $75 fine, then each offense after that will result in a $150 ticket, she said.
Unlike typical speeding offenses, the electronic monitoring violations will not carry any points against drivers’ licenses. Fines will be used to offset the system’s cost.
PennDOT is authorized to use the cameras under a state law, Act 86 of 2018.
Tickets will be issued to the photographed vehicle’s registered owner, Harry said. Drivers can file appeals in a process that permits review of tickets issued for violations that take place when the vehicle’s owner might not be driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.