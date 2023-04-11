A Neshannock Township man was taken into custody in California for making phone calls the last several months against people and buildings.
Benjamin Robert Bechtol, 32, of Blews Way, Neshannock Township, was taken into custody Saturday in Ontario, California, according to local police, who were notified of his arrest.
Bechtol was wanted on at least eight outstanding warrants for multiple cases of charges filed against him in Lawrence County. He reportedly made repeated threatening phone calls to UPMC Jameson Hospital, Neshannock High School, which is his alma mater, and to the Neshannock Township municipal building, the police and the county 911 center, according to police reports.
He also is wanted in Mercer County for reportedly calling Sharon Regional Hospital on Feb. 6 about shooting up the hospital with an M16 and that there were bombs in vehicles. The phone call prompted the hospital to go on lockdown, according to Sharon police. Mercer County 911 told police Bechtol has been investigated for similar incidents by police departments in Lawrence County and the U.S. Secret Service. Sharon police charged him last month with bomb threats, terroristic threats, stalking, false reports and harassment in connection with the incident.
The nature of all the calls placed by Bechtol reportedly have ranged from death threats to bomb scares and caused at least one school day cancellation, according to criminal complaints lodged against him.
Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said the county will pay a transport company to return Bechtol to Lawrence County to face all of the charges against him here. He said he conferred with local police departments and a district attorney in a neighboring county before making the decision to extradite him.
"He has posed a constant threat to law enforcement officers and civilians here," Lamancusa said. "We decided we wanted him to answer for his (reported) crimes."
Bechtol is wanted on dozens of criminal charges in Lawrence County.
Most recently, the Neshannock police charged him Monday in four new cases — two for for reportedly calling the township and threatening to kill the Neshannock police and supervisors, and one for threatening a neighbor and one for harassing the county 911 center.
The police in a criminal complaint filed Monday reported the 911 center received a call from Bechtol, saying he was coming back from California and “the second I catch the cops off guard, everyone will be dead.”
His threat reportedly included profanity and identified two township officers by name whom he intended to kill. He said he also was going to kill the dispatchers and their families, and shoot the police in the head. He reportedly called multiple times the evening of March 24 and made the threats. He is charged with five counts each of terroristic threats, misuse of 911 calls and four counts of stalking in connection with those incidents.
In a second complaint, Bechtol called the Neshannock municipal building March 25 and left a message on the township office phone, saying he was going to shoot and kill two township officers while they are on patrol. He is charged with terroristic threats and stalking in connection with that call.
The police in another criminal complaint filed Monday reported that Bechtol had called one of his neighbors on April 1 and left a voicemail message, threatening to kill him and steal all of his belongings, and he said he was glad the man's wife was dead. The man's wife had died in 2021.
Bechtol is charged with terroristic threats and harassment in connection with that reported phone call.
In another complaint filed Monday, Bechtol is accused of having called the Neshannock police via the 911 center on April 1, asking to speak to a blonde officer who arrested him a couple of months ago, and said he was going to start a war. He is charged with misuse of 911 for that offense. The complaint states Bechtol reportedly verbally abused the dispatchers, taking their time away from potential emergency calls.
Police reported Bechtol's calls were made from Pomona, California.
Charges were filed against Bechtol in January after he reportedly called in the bomb threat to Neshannock High School. The district reverted to at-home learning that day. He was charged with terroristic threats causing public inconvenience and bomb threats for that reported incident.
He also had been charged by UPMC hospital police on Dec. 8 with making a bomb threat, terroristic threats and three counts each of stalking and harassment after reportedly threatening to blow up UPMC Jameson Hospital in a call he reportedly had placed Nov. 29.
According to a criminal complaint filed with those charges, Bechtol made four separate phone calls to the hospital that day, saying he was going there with a bomb and was going to get them killed, according to a criminal complaint.
He additionally is wanted on charges filed against him in November for other reported threats, and in other pending cases, where warrants have been issued for his arrest.
New Castle police last week had charged Bechtol for reportedly making three more phone calls to UPMC Jameson Hospital on March 27, threatening to kill everyone there. He is facing stalking and terroristic threat charge for that incident.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
