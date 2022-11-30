New Castle junior and senior high school teachers don’t have to go far to get a good cup of coffee.
They need only to get their dollars out and walk into the second-floor high school library where the unmistakable smell of fresh java overflows into the hallway. Coffee is being brewed daily there in a new student-run cafe called “Perfect Blend.”
The business is being manned by 14 learning support and life skills students who are eagerly learning to become young entrepreneurs.
The students, in grades nine through 12, work under the supervision of their special education teachers, Kate Blundo and Lisa Hites, to prepare a variety of coffee blends for different and seasonal flavors. The idea was spurred — and the shop is overseen — by Dr. John Mozzoccio, the district’s special programs supervisor, and district food service director Jeremy Bergman.
The brewing headquarters is in a nook off the library, and following a special grand opening Nov. 22, it officially opened to only teachers as customers, between 8 and 10 a.m., and 1 to 1:40 p.m. after lunch. An area next to the coffee kitchen is furnished with tables and chairs where “patrons” can sit and enjoy their drinks.
The venture was enabled by two donations. Victory Family Church, which holds Sunday services in the high school auditorium, donated $20,000 as seed money for the effort. That was supplemented by a $3,000 donation from the New Castle Kiwanis Club in memory of Norman Moses, who died July 1, 2021. He had been the director of Lawrence County ARC, a longtime active Kiwanian and a district school board member.
The Kiwanis folded earlier this year and has distributed its assets to various charities. The school coffee shop was one of those, according to senior Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Piccione, who was a longtime Kiwanis member and donated the funds to the district in Moses’ memory.
The club was considering various charities where it could donate its remaining funds, said Piccione, who was a member of the Kiwanis board of directors. Piccione turned the coffee shop donation over to former Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio. Another $3,000 from Kiwanis went to the district’s Clothing Closet Fund, which provides clothing for children who need them.
“The coffee shop was one of the (charities) we deemed was eligible for the Kiwanis funds, and Norman was the driving force and spirit and had very much supported what the senior high had done,” Piccione said, adding that “it hit a segment of the community that is sometimes overlooked.”
When DeBlasio mentioned the cafe, “we felt that was something that Norman espoused and stood for,” he said.
A goal of the cafe is to teach students life skills and to learn to manage money so that they can obtain employment in real-life working situations. The students are assigned specific jobs and are trained.
The students running the business are in the social learning skills class and also are getting experience in learning how to make different coffee drinks and how to order supplies for the food service department. They are required on the job to wear aprons, T-shirts and hats as a uniform, according to a dress code, and they are expected to be on-time for work.
“They are excited about it,” Mozzoccio said.
One parent thanked him the morning of the grand opening, telling him the coffee shop motivated her son to go to school that day.
Mozzoccio said although sales are restricted to teachers for now, the goal, eventually, is to allow the students to buy coffee, also, and to encourage teachers to hold some classes in the library so the students can learn while sipping their hot beverages.
Part of the life skills curriculum, in addition to other school subjects, is to teach students how to handle money, make change, follow a schedule as if they are holding a job and train them for a vocation, Hites said.
The teachers as customers are charged from $1 to $2 per cup of coffee, depending on their orders from the coffee menu. Any proceeds from the coffee shop will go to pay for supplies and operations, with any excess going into a fund for special education programs.
DeBlasio, who retired June 30 this year while the plans were in progress, said the coffee shop idea was born when Mozzoccio approached her about putting a program together for the life skills students.
“We sat and contemplated it, and Jeremy (Bergman) became involved, and we had heard of other districts doing coffee shops,” she said. “We were changing the library around, and Jeremy said he knew the perfect place for a coffee shop.”
John Owens, pastor of Victory Family Church, called and said the church wanted to give money for the children, DeBlasio continued. “When said we want to start a coffee shop, they were so excited to help us, and they made a financial commitment.”
The initial cost estimate for the venture was around $20,000 to $25,000 for transfiguring the plumbing and buying the equipment and supplies, she said. “Norman (Moses) was a big part of the Kiwanis Club and helping children with special needs. They donated (the $3,000) in his memory. When we got money from both groups, it was off and running.”
