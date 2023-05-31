A Butler man is sought by Neshannock Township police for the reported sexual assaults of a girl on multiple occasions when she was between 6 and 10 years old.
The police charged Steven Gregg Rodgers, 35, with 78 felony counts in connection with the incidents, which reportedly spanned several years. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Rodgers, who was an acquaintance of the girl’s family, reportedly was sexually assaulting the child for several years, according to a criminal complaint.
Her mother reported the matter to police upon learning her daughter, now in her late teens, told friends at school about the reported incidents.
The mother told police she received an anonymous text message about it. The person who sent the text also told the mother the girl confided in her friends at school.
When the mother then asked her daughter about it, the girl told her mother it was true, according to the complaint. She told her mother that Rodgers did not rape her, police reported. The girl reportedly told her mother and forensic interviewers the assaults occurred almost every weekend over many years, according to police.
Rodgers is facing 26 total counts of aggravated indecent assault, 26 counts of indecent assault of a person younger than 16, and 26 counts of corruption of minors.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
Rodgers had pleaded guilty to a corruption of minors charge in 2014 in Mercer County, according to Mercer County court records.
