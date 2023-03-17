Union members from four Butler County collective bargaining units ratified a new five-year contract on Thursday.
The agreement is retroactive to Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2027.
SEIU Local 668 represents over 300 public employees at the county courthouse, Children and Youth Services, Area Agency on Aging, 911, district magistrate offices, parks and recreation, the Butler County jail and various other county government offices.
The new contract includes yearly pay increases for all workers and will raise wages for the lowest-paid employees over the next five years. The agreement also securely ties in affordable health insurance for the life of the contract.
The union authorized a strike before the agreement was made on Friday afternoon.
