A Butler County man suffered serious injuries Monday after hitting a deer with the motorcycle he was driving.
State police reported Jacob J. Roxberry, 22, of Prospect crashed the Harley-Davidson at 10:24 p.m. on Route 19 north of George Washington Road.
He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital.
Volant Volunteer Fire Co. assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.