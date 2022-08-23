A Butler County assistant district attorney said that Paris Elias Carter has rejected an offer for a plea in the May 17, 2021, shooting death of David A. Hines of New Castle.
Robert Zanella, who is prosecuting the case for the Butler County Assistant District Attorney’s office, said before a status conference in the case Tuesday a trial will likely be scheduled in the coming months.
Carter, meanwhile, is in jail in Butler County and also faces attempted homicide charges in Atlanta, drug-related charges in Philadelphia and gun and drug-related charges in Chester County.
Carter, who turns 25 on Friday, came to New Castle from Philadelphia in 2021. He is accused of shooting Hines in the side of the head from the back seat of a vehicle, and leaving his body inside the car near a campground off Route 19 near Portersville, just inside the Butler County line from Lawrence County. He is being held without bond in connection with the killing.
According to a criminal complaint filed at the time of Carter’s arrest, Hines’ silver SUV crashed into a culvert on a gravel driveway off East Portersville Road, near Route 422 and Interstate 79. Reports to police were Carter shot Hines from the backseat, then took over driving the car and crashed it. He and other friends abandoned the car with Hines in it.
State police reported Hines died from a single gunshot wound to the left side of his head, according to the court papers. Two 9-millimeter shell casings were in the car.
The police learned Hines was with three males, including Carter and his half-brother, at a tavern earlier in the day. Two of them had arrived in a gold minivan, the report said.
Surveillance video of the campground shows three men walking through it around 8 p.m. They were seen 15 minutes later getting into a gold minivan near the campground entrance. Hines’ body was found around 7:45 p.m., the police reported.
An account from a witness who was driving Hines’ car said Carter was sitting behind Hines in the vehicle on the way back and the two had gotten into an argument and Carter shot Hines. Carter eventually told the driver to pull over, then they switched seats and Carter drove for about 15 minutes, before crashing the vehicle.
The three males in the vehicle left Hines inside of it and walked through the woods to the campground, where a gold minivan picked them up and they left, the witness reported.
The police paperwork notes the video matched the witness’ account.
Carter is charged with one count of criminal homicide in Hines’ death.
When the police filed the charge on Carter on May 20, 2021, they issued a warrant for his arrest and he was located on May 26 in Philadelphia, where the U.S. Marshals arrested him and returned him to Butler County.
During the nine days in between Hines’ death and Carter’s arrest, he reportedly went to Atlanta and shot and injured his half-brother while riding in a transportation bus he and an accused female accomplice hijacked, according to reports.
A preliminary report Atlanta police posted online on May 24 last year details that shooting. Carter is charged in Atlanta with criminal attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault, hijacking a motor vehicle and possession of a gun during commission of a felony.
Hines’ mother, Mary Lawson of Greenville, attended the status conference for Carter’s case on Tuesday, seeking answers on behalf of her deceased son. She said she and another son rode an Uber from her home to attend, thinking Carter was going to enter a plea agreement.
Lawson said her son was raised in New Castle, and before his death had been living on Harrison Street on the city’s East Side. Hines and Carter had initially met in Philadelphia, and Hines had given him a place to stay when they came to New Castle, according to Lawson.
She said her son had been a close friend of Amari Wise, who was shot and killed under different circumstances on June 5, 2020 — less than a year before Hines died — in a garage on Adams Street.
Connor Farris Henry, 22, of 918 Adams St., was convicted Aug. 17 in Wise’s death. His father, Todd Henry, is facing charges for his alleged role in dumping Wise’s body near a stream bank and trying to hide evidence. The younger Henry admitted on the witness stand that he killed Wise. He was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and a gun offense by Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto during a bench trial, and is awaiting an Oct. 25 sentencing. He could face 15 to 30 years in a state prison for killing Wise.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
