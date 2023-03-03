Unionized Butler County government workers notified its board of commissioners it intends to strike March 15.
SEIU Local 668 union members said 97 percent of its members voted to authorize a strike after its collective bargaining agreement expired on Dec. 31 and county workers have been without a contract for months.
SEIU Local 668 represents over 300 public employees at the county courthouse, Children and Youth Services, Area Agency on Aging, 911, district magistrate offices, parks and recreation, the Butler County jail and various other county government offices.
“Our members work hard to serve the public and provide critical services and support to working families across our county," Eric Dodd, chief shop steward and Butler County employee, said.
"Throughout the pandemic, many of our members and fellow essential workers continued performing their jobs when our community needed them most. We deserve a fair contract with living wages and increases that reflect the rising cost of living due to inflation. Since Butler County representatives are unwilling to address the reality of our needs and concerns, we have decided to strike."
