The Lawrence County commissioners have shared more than $3 million of the county's COVID-19 federal grant for losses with 156 small businesses within the county's borders.
Here is the list of applicants who qualified and will receive the funds, and the amounts they will receive:
Hutch's Auto, $7,500;
Carl Clark Enterprise, $25,000
James Weich Inc., $18,187.61
Elham's Middle Eastern Foods Inc., $25,000
SANT Inc., $25,000
Go Pita Go Inc., $16,676.22
Family First Urgent Care, $25,000
Croakers Brewing Company LLC, $1,605.51
Pyrotecnico Fireworks, Inc., $25,000
Ezeflow USA Inc., $25,000
Joseph J. Kearney, attorney, $16,146.22
Painters Auto Service, $16,796
Quality Inn, New Castle, $19,491.81
Peep's Plumbing, $16,350
Castle Hospitality LLC, $25,000
The Tavern on the Square, $25,000
Pre-K Kids, $25,000
Red's Place for Car Care, $25,000
#1 Sealcoating LLC, $14,900
Studio P Dance Studio, $25,000
Get Buzzed & Beautiful, $6,778.51
Mitcheltree Bros Logging & Lumber Inc., $25,000
Transportation Management Solutions Inc., $25,000
Badger's Landscaping, $16,131
Gwin Brothers Transport Inc., $25,000
Thought Process Enterprises LLC, $25,000
TyDaGio LLC, $14,416.46
Mugsies Coffee House LLC, $25,000
Novosel LLC, $25,000
E. Long Holdings Inc., $25,000
EJC Enterprise, $25,000
NMDS 194 Mobile Inc., $3,000
Walmo Dry Cleaners, $25,000
Pulaski Flea and Farmers Market, $2,350.88
G-Stone DOT Consulting, $22,648.92
Harbor Steel Inc., $25,000
MG Genareo LLC, $25,000
Evanemy LLC, $3,263.82
3 D's Produce Farm & Greenhouse, $3,870
The D&J Ryder Group LLC, $25,000
El Canelo V, Inc., $22,320.43
El Canelo Inc., $25,000
Wimer Holdings Corporation, $25,000
Butterfly Wish Bouquets, $7,197.47
The Crane Room Limited Partnership, $25,000
Jen Plaza Maintenance Inc., $25,000
McLusky Showcase Kitchens & Baths, $25,000
Diane Coury Design, $9,763.68
Tree Surf n Turf LLC, $25,000
Casey K. Creations, Inc., $25,000
Cassidy's Hair Studio, $8,404
Lawrence County Mental Health and Wellness, $9,888.05
Five Fillies Farm, $25,000
Inspiretees, $8,280.90
The Grill on the Hill, $25,000
Cut To A T Styling Salon, $6,145.50
Wish Upon A Butterfly, $25,000
Wish Designs USA, LLC, $25,000
Uncle Jimmy's Brand Products, $25,000
Reed Hennon, attorney $25,000
Jeff Miller Wall Systems, LLC $25,000
Ben Rozzi Builders, $6,520
Iorio Salon Network, Inc., $25,000
Little John's Woodshop Inc., $25,000
George's Automotive Electric, Inc., $25,000
Cristin's Hair Shack, $4,516.60
The Pub, $25,000
Valentino's Cheese & Dairy Company LLC, $17,336.37
Shenley Square, LLC, $15,896.31
Wish Management LLC, $25,000
Natalies Cheer and Tumble, $25,000
Micco Orthodonic Laboratory $17,632
Konsignment Konnections, $9,287
Sweet Pea Patch, $25,000
Divine Butterfly Supply LLC, $1,250
Route 224 Realty LLC, $16,500
PA Medical Transport, $25,000
Rezk Medical Clinic LLC, $25,000
Green Team Design, $25,000
PMP Flooring, $6,770
Richards Barber Shop, $6,950
W.R Cade Paving Inc., $25,000
Hackers, $25,000
Rhonda's Hair Affair, $8,875
Paul Lynch Investments, Inc., $25,000
RAR Engineering Group, Inc., $25,000
Environmental Laboratory Services, Inc. $25,000
JC Paving & Asphalt Maintenance, LLC, $25,000
Velocity Magnetics, Inc. $25,000
Harmony Landscape & Landscape Supply, $16,399.37
Lynch Investments, LLC $8,200
Reliable Lumbar & Supply Co. Inc., $25,000
The Red Zone, $18,979.75
Intrinsic Inc., $25,000
Armor Manufacturing, $25,000
DoSkids Inc., $24,976
Sir Charles Venturella Inc. $25,000
Blair Masonry Inc., $11,502.49
Zona's Fitness Center, $2,000
Soni's, $25,000
Thomas C Patton DMD, $25,000
Richardson Cooling Packages, $25,000
Direct Image Copy Systems Inc., $25,000
Edward's Restaurant & Lounge, $25,000
Mahle Chiropractic Inc. $18,034.67
Dr. C.J. Macri, Inc., $25,000
Uneeda Tire Sales & Services, $25,000
Bronze Body Tanning & Boutique, $17,946.85
NCC Wholesome Foods Inc., $25,000
Mary Turner Day Spa & Salon, $25,000
Upper Room Treasures, $16,549
Joseph D. Dostilio CPA, LLC, $12,650
DeGarmo Financial Services, $18,966.68
Geer & Herman PC, $25,000
Simple Life Tours, $7,880
National Grind, $17,913.25
Scooter King LLC, $25,000
Panella Brothers, $22,411.55
Macri's Barbershop, $19,600
Ryan P Nebel, DMD, $25,000
Richard Ribarevski, DMD, MDS, $25,000
Kenland Farm, $25,000
Center Stage Academy of Dance, $25,000
Complete Design, $25,000
Washington Centre Physical Therapy, $25,000
Pagley Construction $25,000
Frank Fraschetti $25,000
Deno DeLorenzo, CPA, $2,165
Secret Squirrel Armory, $4,450
Senchak Electric, $25,000
Kay Holding, $25,000
Carolyn Ross Joseph, $12,184.50
Colonial Lanes, Inc., $25,000
Revive, $20,640
The Wright Place Salon, $13,635.89
Razor's Edge Barber Shop, $5,000
Mahoning Consumer Discount Company, $25,000
Turf Bar, $25,000
Bailey Auto Detail & Storage, $2,310
Papazekos Enterprises Inc., $25,000
R.C Incorporated, $25,000
Maginos Pizzeria I, Inc., $25,000
A Grand Day, $25,000
Starbound Entertainment, $25,000
Corey Kendall, Rental Properties, $2,000
Nimmo Farms, $25,000
NCAFFL, $24,770
Living Chiropractic, LLC, $21,231.50
The Magic of TJ Hill $8,250
Ferrante Upholstering & Carpeting Inc., $18,931.97
JM & Associates, $16,303.72
Joseph A Gunn Investments, $25,000
Fresh Nails, $14,698
Stubles Auto & Truck Repair, $2,719.35
Domianna Painting LLC, $15,423.41.
