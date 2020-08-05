Covid-19 relief

The Lawrence County commissioners have shared more than $3 million of the county's COVID-19 federal grant for losses with 156 small businesses within the county's borders.

Here is the list of applicants who qualified and will receive the funds, and the amounts they will receive:

Hutch's Auto, $7,500; 

Carl Clark Enterprise, $25,000

James Weich Inc., $18,187.61

Elham's Middle Eastern Foods Inc., $25,000

SANT Inc., $25,000

Go Pita Go Inc., $16,676.22

Family First Urgent Care, $25,000

Croakers Brewing Company LLC, $1,605.51

Pyrotecnico Fireworks, Inc., $25,000

Ezeflow USA Inc., $25,000

Joseph J. Kearney, attorney, $16,146.22

Painters Auto Service, $16,796

Quality Inn, New Castle, $19,491.81

Peep's Plumbing, $16,350

Castle Hospitality LLC, $25,000

The Tavern on the Square, $25,000

Pre-K Kids, $25,000

Red's Place for Car Care, $25,000

#1 Sealcoating LLC, $14,900

Studio P Dance Studio, $25,000

Get Buzzed & Beautiful, $6,778.51

Mitcheltree Bros Logging & Lumber Inc., $25,000

Transportation Management Solutions Inc., $25,000

Badger's Landscaping, $16,131

Gwin Brothers Transport Inc., $25,000

Thought Process Enterprises LLC, $25,000

TyDaGio LLC, $14,416.46

Mugsies Coffee House LLC, $25,000

Novosel LLC, $25,000

E. Long Holdings Inc., $25,000

EJC Enterprise, $25,000

NMDS 194 Mobile Inc., $3,000

Walmo Dry Cleaners, $25,000

Pulaski Flea and Farmers Market, $2,350.88

G-Stone DOT Consulting, $22,648.92

Harbor Steel Inc., $25,000

MG Genareo LLC, $25,000

Evanemy LLC, $3,263.82

3 D's Produce Farm & Greenhouse, $3,870

The D&J Ryder Group LLC, $25,000

El Canelo V, Inc., $22,320.43

El Canelo Inc., $25,000

Wimer Holdings Corporation, $25,000

Butterfly Wish Bouquets, $7,197.47

The Crane Room Limited Partnership, $25,000

Jen Plaza Maintenance Inc., $25,000

McLusky Showcase Kitchens & Baths, $25,000

Diane Coury Design, $9,763.68

Tree Surf n Turf LLC, $25,000

Casey K. Creations, Inc., $25,000

Cassidy's Hair Studio, $8,404

Lawrence County Mental Health and Wellness, $9,888.05

Five Fillies Farm, $25,000

Inspiretees, $8,280.90

The Grill on the Hill, $25,000

Cut To A T Styling Salon, $6,145.50

Wish Upon A Butterfly, $25,000

Wish Designs USA, LLC, $25,000

Uncle Jimmy's Brand Products, $25,000

Reed Hennon, attorney $25,000

Jeff Miller Wall Systems, LLC $25,000

Ben Rozzi Builders, $6,520

Iorio Salon Network, Inc., $25,000

Little John's Woodshop Inc., $25,000

George's Automotive Electric, Inc., $25,000

Cristin's Hair Shack, $4,516.60

The Pub, $25,000

Valentino's Cheese & Dairy Company LLC, $17,336.37

Shenley Square, LLC, $15,896.31

Wish Management LLC, $25,000

Natalies Cheer and Tumble, $25,000

Micco Orthodonic Laboratory $17,632

Konsignment Konnections, $9,287

Sweet Pea Patch, $25,000

Divine Butterfly Supply LLC, $1,250

Route 224 Realty LLC, $16,500

PA Medical Transport, $25,000

Rezk Medical Clinic LLC, $25,000

Green Team Design, $25,000

PMP Flooring, $6,770

Richards Barber Shop, $6,950

W.R Cade Paving Inc., $25,000

Hackers, $25,000

Rhonda's Hair Affair, $8,875

Paul Lynch Investments, Inc., $25,000

RAR Engineering Group, Inc., $25,000

Environmental Laboratory Services, Inc. $25,000

JC Paving & Asphalt Maintenance, LLC, $25,000

Velocity Magnetics, Inc. $25,000

Harmony Landscape & Landscape Supply, $16,399.37

Lynch Investments, LLC $8,200

Reliable Lumbar & Supply Co. Inc., $25,000

The Red Zone, $18,979.75

Intrinsic Inc., $25,000

Armor Manufacturing, $25,000

DoSkids Inc., $24,976

Sir Charles Venturella Inc. $25,000

Blair Masonry Inc., $11,502.49

Zona's Fitness Center, $2,000

Soni's, $25,000

Thomas C Patton DMD,  $25,000

Richardson Cooling Packages, $25,000

Direct Image Copy Systems Inc., $25,000

Edward's Restaurant & Lounge, $25,000

Mahle Chiropractic Inc. $18,034.67

Dr. C.J. Macri, Inc., $25,000

Uneeda Tire Sales & Services, $25,000

Bronze Body Tanning & Boutique, $17,946.85

NCC Wholesome Foods Inc., $25,000

Mary Turner Day Spa & Salon, $25,000

Upper Room Treasures, $16,549

Joseph D. Dostilio CPA, LLC, $12,650

DeGarmo Financial Services, $18,966.68

Geer & Herman PC, $25,000

Simple Life Tours, $7,880

National Grind, $17,913.25

Scooter King LLC, $25,000

Panella Brothers, $22,411.55

Macri's Barbershop, $19,600

Ryan P Nebel, DMD, $25,000

Richard Ribarevski, DMD, MDS, $25,000

Kenland Farm, $25,000

Center Stage Academy of Dance, $25,000

Complete Design, $25,000

Washington Centre Physical Therapy, $25,000

Pagley Construction $25,000

Frank Fraschetti $25,000

Deno DeLorenzo, CPA, $2,165

Secret Squirrel Armory, $4,450

Senchak Electric, $25,000

Kay Holding, $25,000

Carolyn Ross Joseph, $12,184.50

Colonial Lanes, Inc., $25,000

Revive, $20,640

The Wright Place Salon, $13,635.89

Razor's Edge Barber Shop, $5,000

Mahoning Consumer Discount Company, $25,000

Turf Bar, $25,000

Bailey Auto Detail & Storage, $2,310

Papazekos Enterprises Inc., $25,000

R.C Incorporated, $25,000

Maginos Pizzeria I, Inc., $25,000

A Grand Day, $25,000

Starbound Entertainment, $25,000

Corey Kendall, Rental Properties, $2,000

Nimmo Farms, $25,000

NCAFFL, $24,770

Living Chiropractic, LLC, $21,231.50

The Magic of TJ Hill $8,250

Ferrante Upholstering & Carpeting Inc., $18,931.97

JM & Associates, $16,303.72

Joseph A Gunn Investments, $25,000

Fresh Nails, $14,698

Stubles Auto & Truck Repair, $2,719.35

Domianna Painting LLC, $15,423.41. 

