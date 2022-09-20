While some industries are moving out of Lawrence County to larger areas, others that have found their home in the local community are expanding and adding jobs.
Those industries, and people and agencies who assist them in planning and funding, were highlighted Friday at the annual Impact Awards Luncheon at Medure’s Banquet Facility in Shenango Township.
More than 100 people attended the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp.-sponsored event, which highlighted the employers whose businesses and industries are expanding and providing more local jobs and drawing more tourists and visitors and more job training to Lawrence County.
They include Ellwood Quality Steels, Wampum Hardware Co., The Apple Castle, Keystone Compliance, the West Central Pennsylvania Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee and the May Emma Hoyt Foundation.
Special awards given in the names of two deceased citizens noted for their hours of community service — Samuel Biasucci and Robert DelSignore — went to outstanding community members who have given their professional time respectively, to enriching the lives of others and to helping local industries and municipalities work together in planning and developing their communities.
They are Gayle Young, executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County, and Amy B. McKinney, Lawrence County planning and community development director.
Lisa Nentwick of FirstEnergy gave opening and closing remarks at the event, and the Rev. John E. Young III, Gayle Young’s brother, offered an invocation.
Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce chairman Randy Silverman gave an update on the Forward Lawrence initiative, a movement and branding spurred by the chamber and economic development to address the county’s needs and give it future direction.
County commissioners Dan Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel were called upon to present the Impact Awards and special recognitions to the recipients.
Below are some highlights of each of the businesses, industries, agencies and individuals who received the honors:
The Apple Castle
Autumn weekdays and Saturday seldom pass when the parking lot of the Apple Castle is not filled with cars, and the store is not brimming with shoppers.
The sixth generation novelty apple- and produce-growing business has been growing and expanding since it first opened in 1861 – more than 150 years ago. Lyle Johnston and his wife, Sandy became the fifth generation to live and work on the farm. In 2011, their son, Steven, assumed responsibilities in the business and now lives on the farm with his wife, Ashley, and their three daughters, Abby, Sadie and Riley.
Multiple varieties of apples are the predominant crop there, but the orchard also grows a bounty of peaches, nectarines and plums, sweet corn, squash and pumpkins.
The business has expanded to included a full bakery and deli and sells apple cider, cheeses, jams, jellies, candy and other other novelty food items. Its honey wheat and apple cinnamon donuts are also one if its trademarks.
Wagon rides through the property are designed to educate children about the importance of agriculture, and the Johnstons have started their own agriculture through reading program called “Read, Learn and Grow,” an interactive story time on the farm for ages 2 through 5.
The Johnstons sponsor an apple pie contest at the Lawrence County Fair each year and traditionally are the judges.
The Apple Castle is a popular stopping place when tour buses roll through the area.
Ellwood Quality Steels
Also known as The Ellwood Group with its original headquarters in Ellwood City, the industry is the umbrella organization for five entities and the employer of more than 700 people. It is considered the county’s largest manufacturer in terms of employees and payroll.
The company founded its melt shop in 1985 as the premier producer of the highest quality clean steel ingots with a competitive advantage. The company continually invests in quality, productivity and service, an ISO 9001 certified quality assurance system and industry-leading equipment and methodology.
Ellwood Quality Steels, a family owned and operated business, is a global company with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Mike Margus is the president of Ellwood Quality Steels and Ellwood National Steel.
The industry in 2018 invested $70 million to construct a new building and start up its remelt shop on Moravia Street in New Castle. The state-of-the-art remelt facility removes impurities from steel and houses North America’s leading supplier of high-quality steel ingots.
The company services such sectors as defense, aerospace and oil and gas industries.
Keystone Compliance
Located in the Shenango Industrial Park, Keystone Compliance is a full-service regulatory compliance laboratory that offers solutions for Electromagnetic Compatibility and Electromagnetic Interference, mechanical and ISTA-certified package testing.
The company additionally assists manufacturers with products at the end of a design phase for such conditions as vibration, temperature, altitude and water ingress protection.
Owners Tony and Rhonda Masone relocated to New Castle from Southern California to start the business because of lower startup costs and a void in the market for manufacturers between Pittsburgh and Cleveland.
The company in 2012 purchased the former Lawrence County Learning Center downtown and increased its capacity to 20,000 square feet.
In 2020, the firm bought its 6,400-square-foot building in Shenango Township to house its package testing business, and last year, it acquired another 4,000-square-foot building in downtown New Castle to facilitate its growth in the ingress protection and mechanical testing.
The company in 2020 also launched an new regulatory compliance lab to serve the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina area.
Keystone Compliance currently is engineering the construction of multiple additions to its New Castle facilities. The company collaborated with the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. to secure a $1.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Grant toward the goal of building a freestanding 8,000-square-foot building and a 4,800 square foot addition to its building in downtown New Castle.
Over the years, more than 1,000 Keystone Compliance customers have visited New Castle to see its product testing.
The company currently has 43 employees. Its facilities have seven EMC chambers, a full environmental test lab and a package testing operation.
Western Central PA. Electricians Joint
Apprenticeship
Committee
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) electrical apprenticeship is a joint program between the IBEW and the National Electrical Contractors Association.
The newly built 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art building in the RIDC Park in Neshannock Township houses a training center for apprenticeship programs designed for students to work and attend school at the same time.
The nonprofit committee is sponsored jointly by the Western Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association’s Beaver Division and the IBEW Union Local 712.
The facility offers classroom and on-the-job training by the union local’s electrical contractors, using world class technology. Its six classrooms and six laboratories are equipped for various fields of electrical studies. The building also has a library/study, a conference room, office space, locker rooms and storage.
The center’s five-year tuition-free apprenticeship program develops the students to become journeymen electricians.
Greg Hojdila is the training director and Frank Telesz is the business manager and financial secretary for IBEW Local 712.
“We provide a world-class electrical training program producing the safest, most productive and best-trained construction electricians in the world,” Telesz said.
Wampum Hardware
A four-generation family-owned business, Wampum Hardware was founded in 1904 and is currently owned by Jerry and Mimi Davis, and their sons Pat and Danny.
The business was started by Jerry’s great-grandfather as a hardware and explosives store, providing bulk explosives and blasting services to the coal mines and quarries of western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio and Indiana. Jerry, now 80, is still working half time.
The business now is primarily contract blasting. More than 250 employees have more than 20 years of experience with the firm, and it employs more than 90 licensed blasters.
The company employs CDL drivers, laborers, mechanics and administrative staff. It has a fleet of equipment of more than 200, and a typical workday involves drilling in quarries, loading and shooting explosives, and site preparation for road construction.
Wampum Hardware has nine regional locations in the three states.
May Emma Hoyt
Foundation
The May Emma Hoyt Foundation’s mission is to assist Lawrence County agencies and residents in funding projects that benefit the community. The organization collaborates on projects with such other agencies as the Almira, Knox and Community foundations.
The foundation was started in the early 1960s when Alex Crawford Hoyt became the principal stockholder in First National Bank. Attorney Thomas V. Mansell, counsel to the bank and to the Hoyt family, hadapproached Hoyt about creating a perpetual charity to benefit county residents.
The foundation was started with a $50,000 contribution, and Alex Hoyt’s sister, May Emma Hoyt, bequeathed a significant part of her estate to the foundation., which grants funding to tax-exempt entities or services for county residents and charities.
The foundation gives about $175 million in grants each year to worthy causes. Nearly $350,000 of that amount goes to about 100 students for scholarships for post-high school education, including colleges and trade, nursing and technical schools.
Charles Y. “Charley” Mansell sits as the current board president and general counsel. The foundation’s board of directors members are Debbie Lynch, Steve Warner, Steve Sant and Floyd McElwain.
The foundation recently contributed to the proposed expansion of the Y Zone in Neshannock Township, and it has consistently supported the growth of Westminster College’s renovation of the Hoyt Science Center. A current focus of the foundation is to collaborate with local businesses and school districts to create special training programs so that graduating seniors can secure family-sustaining jobs locally.
Mansell as president also collaborates with The Ellwood Group for its needs, and with New Castle High School administrators for its backpack program.
The Sam Biasucci Award
Gayle Young, recipient
Gayle Young has been the executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County for 28 years, working with 14 local partner agencies.
The agency provides funding for the Lawrence County YMCA, Adult Literacy of Lawrence County and Catholic Charities.
Young also has worked diligently to create awareness of the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed or ALICE, to assist households earning more than the federal poverty level but less than the basic cost of living, also known as “the working poor.”
The United Way hosts an annual “Day of Caring,” when more than 200 volunteers work in the community doing cleaning, landscaping and remodeling at 12 nonprofit sites.
That significant day kicks off each year’s annual local United Way campaign to raise $400,000 for families in need.
The local campaign raises funds that stay local, with an administrative cost of less than 14 percent.
The United Way for the past five years has been working with Spanish-speaking families who have relocated from Puerto Rico. The United Way under Young’s direction is a sponsor of the annual women’s conference, a networking event that provides contacts and resources to women of all ages.
Young was responsible in 2013 for bringing 211 into the county a phone number where people can call with nonemergency issues such as health, human services, utilities, food and education.
Through her church, the Bible Way Church of God in Christ, Young works in outreach programs in the city’s East Side neighborhoods.
The Robert Del Signore Award for Leadership in Public Service
Amy B. McKinney,
recipient
Amy B. McKinney has been Lawrence County’s planning and community development director for 19 years under the direction of the Lawrence County commissioners. She also sits as director of the county’s redevelopment authority.
McKinney and her staff provide planning and technical assistance to the city of New Castle, 16 townships and 10 boroughs.
Her work with the county agency has included the development of county comprehensive and Greenways plans, and countywide housing and stormwater management plans.
She and her staff also administer the federal Community Development block Grant program for the county, and for three entitlement communities. Under McKinney’s direction, the county has implemented a three-year blight removal program.
Vogler, in presenting McKinney with her award, said of Del Signore, “he loved his community.”
He noted McKinney is respected statewide as the county planning director, and “this county is blessed to have the very best planning director in Pennsylvania, bar none.”
