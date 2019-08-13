A training seminar to assist new and developing businesses will be held Thursday by the Duquesne University Small Business Development Center.
The session, First Step: Business Essentials, is offered from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce office at 325 E Washington St. The cost is $25 which covers registration, materials and resources. The session will focus on where to start when starting a new business beginning with creating a strong business plan in order to know what is needed to create a strong start up business.
Topics include Business Structure and Formation, Fictitious Name Registration, Financing Options and Major Components of the Business Plan & Financial Projections including taxation requirements, and insurance.
Anyone interested in attending may register up to Thursday morning at duq.edu/sbdc.
