New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.