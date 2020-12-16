By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
A Pittsburgh-area developer has the green light to move forward with a $7-million business park in New Beaver Borough on the site of Stonecrest Golf Course.
The Lawrence County commissioners on Tuesday were the last of three county governing bodies to allow a 10-year tax abatement for improvements planned on the property of the golf course on Route 18.
The Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act request by John LaCarte, president of LaCarte Enterprises Inc., was previously approved by the New Beaver Borough Council and the Mohawk Area School District. The project promises to bring more than 1,000 jobs, according to officials who worked to attract the enterprise to the area. Plans for the venture were first announced publicly.
The commissioners emphasized the new owners of Stonecrest property will continue to pay property taxes to all three governing bodies on the land itself. LaCarte’s goal is to continue operating the golf course throughout 2021 while he is securing permits and approvals for the park. Sewer and water construction could start in either fall 2021 or in 2022, with major development starting in the fall of 2022 and the first building being built in spring 2023. He anticipates building 1.5 million to 2 million square feet of industrial distribution, generating between 750 to 1,000 jobs over the next several years.
The LERTA abatement will allow LaCarte to forestall payments for 10 years on new improvements to the property. LaCarte, in a phone conversation Tuesday afternoon, said the abatement will in effect be an advantage to businesses that located in the park.
The Commonwealth Financing Authority earlier this year awarded a $2 million and then $3 million Business in Our Sites grants for LaCarte to create the future business park. Grant funds will be used to bring utilities to the site.
Vogler pointed out Route 18 passes through New Beaver Borough, then Wampum Borough, then back into New Beaver Borough.
“In a two-mile stretch, there (already) are eight established businesses,” he said. The new venture will keep company with Alaron, Southern Pines Trucking, B&R Repairs, the Pennsylvania American Water Co. treatment plant that was completed last year, Youngblood Paving, Recycled Palates Co., the R. I. Lampus/OMNI Precast Products, and the Gateway Commerce Center underground limestone storage mines.”
The Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation assisted LaCarte with obtaining the financing, “and the project is now able to move forward,” Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd said. “This is a sizable investment in that part of Lawrence County, and we hope that will allow for more development along the Route 18 corridor as well as opportunities in Wampum and in the Ellwood City areas.”
“We’ve gotten such great cooperation,” LaCarte said,”not only from the county but the state when they gave us the Business in our Sites award of $5 million in total funding for infrastructure and to get the site pad-ready for development condition. It was important for us as private developers to see that everyone is behind the project. We’re competing against the region, other states and the East coast for potential businesses to locate here.”
LaCarte currently is working on a zoning overlay district with the borough, which is in progress. Final engineering studies should be done in December, and he hopes to close on the golf course purchase in late January, he said. Engineering is proceeding to bring sewer and water to the site, and the company is working with the Pennsylvania American Water Company.
“One of the things that attracted us is the potential of the Shell cracker plant coming online and the predicted polychemical industry that will be wanting to locate nearby,” LaCarte said. “We like the topography there, the location to Interstates 376 and 79 and the cracker plant. That’s very important.”
The pandemic is changing the way a lot of businesses will operate in the future, he continued. He foresees the park as the future home to large distribution centers, warehousing, cold storage with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, and food storage. He said there could be 10 to 15 buildings ranging in size from 150,000 to 400,000 square feet on 125 to 130 acres of usable land.
“We’re really excited about the project,” he iterated. “We couldn’t be more pleased with the warm reception we’ve received.”
