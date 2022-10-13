After two years on hiatus, the Scottish Rite Cathedral was again filled with high school students learning about different jobs.
The 14th annual Lawrence County Business & Industry Career Fair made its return in-person Thursday after two years of being on hold due to the pandemic.
Between 800 to 900 10th-grade students from all Lawrence County school districts, the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center and students from the Riverside School District in Beaver County attended the event.
The event is organized by Lawrence County School-To-Work and West Central Job Partnership.
“The goal of this day is to highlight the variety of career paths that exist at local companies, to talk about the training and education that is required for the careers, and as an awareness to showcase the many opportunities,” said School-To-Work executive director Lynda Jaworski-Rapone. “They will determine what could be the ‘perfect fit’ for them, whether it takes further education through a technical school, trades apprenticeship, community college, college, military or on-the-job training.”
The students from the schools rotated throughout the exhibitor “hall of careers,” featuring representatives from local businesses and post-secondary institutions in the county.
They included Adams Manufacturing, BC3 at Lawrence Crossing, Beaver-Lawrence County Farm Bureau, Berner International, Bruce & Merrilees, Consolidated Glass, Container Services Inc., DALRT Inc., Ellwood Group Inc., Future Road Builders/CAWP, IBEW Local 712, IUPAT DC 57, Keystone Compliance, Laurel Technical Institute, Lawrence County Builders Association, New Castle Army Recruiters, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, Pennsylvania State Police, Packer Thomas, Pyrotecnico/Live Events, Slippery Rock University’s cybersecurity program, UPMC Jameson and Horizon hospitals, Vesusius, Wampum Hardware and WesBanco.
This year, instead of a motivational speaker, the event featured four young professionals from Lawrence County, who answered the question: “Why did you choose to live and work in Lawrence County?”
The speakers were Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd, New Castle Mayor Chris Frye, New Castle Public Library Director Andrew Henley, and Visit Lawrence County assistant director Ginny Jacob.
Jacob, a New Castle graduate, said she chose to remain in Lawrence County to stay close to her family and to start her business career here.
She said she loves giving back to the community, and said her biggest role model is her mother Diane Coury Jacob, the owner of Diane Coury Design Associates in New Castle, who taught her about hard work, ethics, respect, community and heritage.
Henley, a Mohawk graduate, said he also moved back to Lawrence County to be close to family and that how much or how far he traveled around the world, he missed the “values” taught to him in the county.
He said his biggest inspirations were Jean Spight, a teacher at the Union Area School District, who gave him important life lessons and insight, and the late Adam Pivovar, a Polish man who taught him the importance of working hard and taking risks in life.
“You have to take a risk to get a reward,” Henley said.
Frye, who moved to New Castle at 11, and graduated from Kennedy Catholic High School, said the biggest reason he came back to the county was he missed the connection he made in New Castle.
He said he “followed his calling” and choose to work with Lawrence County Social Services, and later run for mayor, stating he loves giving back to the community, particularly the youth.
Frye said his biggest role model is his mother, who was a single mother to four children, and who was fully dedicated to family, faith and community.
“She’s the strongest person I’ve ever met in my life,” Frye said. “She’s the smartest lady I know.”
Boyd, a Wilmington graduate, said it is cheaper to live in Lawrence County than surrounding areas, noting a cheaper cost for rent, food, and transportation.
He said there are opportunities for young people in the county to get involved in the community.
“There’s no other community where a 24-year-old can become a commissioner chairman in a county with a population of 80,000 people,” Boyd said.
Boyd said growing up, his biggest influence was his dad Colin Boyd and former teacher Leann Petro. Nowadays, his biggest influences include, county Treasurer Richard Rapone and Michael Wish of Wish Development, for their professional aide to him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.