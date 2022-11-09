No injuries were reported when a school bus loaded with children scraped a car Wednesday morning.
New Castle police reported the First Student bus, driven by Alicia Hoxworth, 48, of New Castle, was carrying 40 Lockley Early Learning Center students around 8:50 a.m. at Stanton Avenue and Beckford Street. As it went around a car parked on the South Side of Beckford Street, the side of the bus scraped the front corner of a Toyota RAV4 driven by Shyrl Lavelle, 70, of New Castle, causing minor damage to both vehicles, the report said.
The New Castle Area School District had the students all evaluated by ambulance personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.