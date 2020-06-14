New Castle firefighters were working on the railroad -- or at least the railroad ties -- Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters were called around 4 p.m. to Wampum Road, just off Route 18 outside of Mahoningtown, More than 1,000 railroad ties reportedly were stacked on the site, which firefighter Tom Bulisco identified as a former railroad yard, and some of the them were on fire.
City firefighters connected to a hydrant near the city's sewage treatment plant, and North Beaver Township provided a tanker for additional water.
The cause of the fire was not immediately know.
