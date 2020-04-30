The remains of two Lower East Side homes burned last summer were demolished in February, seven months after firefighters were called.
The New Castle Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a vacant home located at 602 Chestnut St. around 11 p.m. July 25. The fire then spread next door to 604 Chestnut St. Both homes were unoccupied.
Both 602 and 604 Chestnut St. had suffered irreparable fire damage, with one almost collapsing with just its facade standing.
In December, New Castle’s Health Officer and supervisor for code enforcement Patrick McGuire noted the homes were to be demolished within the first quarter of the year after the funds were secured by the city to complete the project as neither house had insurance.
The contracted job went to Siegel Excavating LLC, which was awarded the CDBG Demolition Project bid for $51,500 during New Castle City Council’s Dec. 12 meeting.
After a structure fire, the city tries to have either the company that insure the building or the owner pay for demolition, but when the efforts are unsuccessful, the city will knock it down when the home becomes an eyesore, nuisance and danger, according to then-city Fire Chief David Joseph.
“It’s about five to six thousand dollars per house (to demolish),” McGuire said in December.
An investigation conducted by the New Castle City Police into the fire concluded it was arson.
Paul Maldonado, 42, was arrested and charged last August with three felonies and a misdemeanor in relation to the fire.
Maldonado is set to be sentenced on June 10 after he pleaded guilty on Feb. 12 to risking catastrophe, a third-degree felony punishable by up to seven years in jail and up to $15,000 in fines. Both counts of arson with an intent to destroy an unoccupied building and a count of tampering with/or fabricating physical evidence were dismissed.
