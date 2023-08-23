Sheriff deputies and other law enforcement officers converged on Keith Burley and the father of Mark "Markie" Mason in the courtroom Wednesday when tempers flared during the cross-examination of a state police trooper.
The jury was escorted out of the courtroom as the commotion erupted. The disturbance was sparked by Burley, a suspect in the stabbing death of the 8-year-old Mason in 2019, who exhibited an outburst of anger while he was questioning the trooper after District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa contested Burley's line of questioning.
Burley, who is not a lawyer and representing himself, is charged with criminal homicide and other offenses in the child's death. His trial is underway this week in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas before President Judge Dominick Motto.
Lamancusa's objection to Burley's questioning was that Burley was waving a document at the trooper that the trooper had no knowledge of which had been written by a different prospective witness.
As Burley's anger mounted, he shouted slurs and accusations at the judge and Lamancusa in the presence of the jury, which prompted the deceased child's father, Mark Mason Sr., who was in the front row of the courtroom, to stand up with rage. That prompted deputies to hold him from going after Burley.
Uniformed officers grabbed Burley and escorted him out of the courtroom. Other officers took Mason by the arm and escorted him and his family into the lobby as the jury was led out of the courtroom into the jury holding room.
Officers also removed another spectator in the courtroom because she reportedly was shouting derogatory comments.
Motto then summoned Burley back into the courtroom and issued him a stern warning.
"The issue here is not your questions," Motto told Burley. "The issue is your outburst in this courtroom. What you did was an outburst."
Motto warned that if it happens again, he as a judge is within his rights to have Burley removed as his own defense attorney and have his standby counsel represent him. There is case law to support him doing that.
Burley had declared Monday during jury selection wanted to represent himself in the homicide case without an attorney. Motto appointed defense attorney Justin Quinn of Beaver County as a standby to counsel him.
Quinn sat quietly at the defense table and was not involved in the courtroom commotion.
The jury was selected Monday and testimony began Tuesday in the case of the stabbing death of 8-year-old Mason, who was slain in the kitchen of a house in Union Township. Police reports detailed Burley and the boy's mother were in a relationship and had a disagreement that turned violent in her vehicle on the night of July 8, 2019.
When she drove to the New Castle fire station and got out to seek help, Burley drove off in her vehicle with Markie Mason and his then 7-year-old brother in the backseat. He took them to the house in Union Township where two other boys were upstairs playing video games, reports said.
As Burley entered the house with the Mason boys, he sought a gun and procured a knife and stabbed Markie repeatedly until he died, the reports say.
In his opening remarks Tuesday, Lamancusa told the jury evidence showed little Markie was stabbed 146 times.
His brother, Matthew, now 11, took the witness stand Tuesday afternoon and described the events that night, pointing to Burley as the man who stabbed his brother. He testified he tried to intervene and save his older brother's life by hitting Burley with a chair, he told the jury. He then ran out of the house to get away and get help.
The trooper on the witness stand Wednesday morning was Trooper Michael S. Pickard, an investigator for the special forensics unit of the state police.
He detailed his job of processing the crime scene, photographing the grisly scene at the house and placing tent markers at evidence, which he later collected. The more graphic photos were shown only to the jury and not to the general public in the courtroom.
Pickard said his role that day was limited to those duties and he had no further involvement in the testing of the evidence.
