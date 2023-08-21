The man accused in the brutal stabbing death of 8-year-old Mark Edward “Markie” Mason Jr. will face a jury of his peers this week, but a different twist is that he will be representing himself.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Keith Burley, 47, formerly of Edinburg, will likely go to jail for the rest of his life. He is rolling the dice by waiving his right to counsel and exercising his right to proceed with his trial without an attorney. It will be the first known case in recent county history where a homicide defendant has represented himself at trial.
According to court dockets, President Judge Dominick Motto has appointed Attorney Justin D. Quinn of Beaver County as an advisor and standby for Burley’s defense this week. District Attorney Joshua D. Lamancusa is prosecuting the case for the commonwealth.
A jury was selected Monday for the trial, which has been four years in coming. Opening statements were to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Motto’s courtroom, to launch the proceedings for what is considered one of the most grisly murders of a child in Lawrence County history.
Burley is accused of stabbing the Mason boy multiple times in the kitchen of a house in Union Township, where he had taken him and his younger brother after abducting them from their mother on the evening of July 8, 2019.
Burley and the boys’ mother, formerly in a relationship, reportedly had a quarrel and struggle in the parking lot of the New Castle Fire Department that night. Burley then reportedly took off in the woman’s car with her two sons inside and drove them to a house on High Street in Union Township. There, he reportedly stabbed Markie until he died, according to police accounts that they gathered from witnesses.
According to reports from police and a criminal complaint filed against Burley with his charges, Mason’s brother, who then was 7 years old, and two boys who had been upstairs, reportedly heard the commotion and were witness to the bloody, brutal slaying. The police arrived to find the 8-year-old’s body on the kitchen floor.
Burley fled after the child’s murder, and after an all-night manhunt was arrested the next day while walking in Youngstown. He was extradited to Lawrence County to face charges. He is facing one count each of criminal homicide, two counts of kidnapping to inflict terror, and one count each of aggravated assault, simple assault, unlawful restraint, recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats.
He has been in jail without bond since the killing.
Burley had been in prison for 20 years before the incident and had just been released on parole on March 28, 2019, before the stabbing of the young Markie occurred. Burley had served that time behind bars after having pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in a robbery and shooting death that occurred in 1999 on Halco Drive. During his incarceration for the homicide and for one of a number of assault or gun offenses, he reportedly attacked a Lawrence County jail inmate, stabbing him in the neck with a knife in 2002.
Burley is considered innocent of the homicide and related offenses until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
