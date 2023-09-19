President Judge Dominick Motto has handed down two consecutive life sentences plus one to two years to convicted child killer Keith Burley.
The sentencing hearing was not without loud outbursts and disruptions from the deceased 8-year-old Markie Mason's father and Burley himself.
Burley was pulled out of the courtroom by guards as his outbursts escalated.
This story will be updated and a full report will appear in Wednesday's print edition.
