Keith Lamont Burley, who was convicted of first and second-degree murder and other charges Monday in the killing of 8-year-old Mark Edward "Markie" Mason Jr., has been moved out of the Lawrence County jail.
Jail Superintendent Michael Mahlmeister said Wednesday that Burley has been transferred back to the state correctional institution in Forest County, where he previously was being housed for a parole revocation as a result of the homicide.
Burley, following a six-day trial, additionally was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping to inflict terror and one count of simple assault.
His sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19 in the court of Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto, who presided over his trial.
Burley was convicted of having stabbed Markie Mason 146 times in a fit of rage following a domestic quarrel and assault in a vehicle with Markie's mother, Maram Saada Ford, on July 8, 2019.
When Ford went to the New Castle fire station seeking help, Burley took off in her car with her two boys in the back seat, and drove them to a house on Round Street in Union Township, according to court testimony.
There, he stabbed Markie to death as his younger brother watched and tried to fight him off. Two boys who were upstairs also witnessed the brutal slaying, according to testimony in court during the past week.
The jury convicted Burley within 11 minutes of its deliberation on Monday.
The verdict was followed by a near brawl in the courtroom as members of Mason's family advanced toward Burley and were restrained by courtroom guards.
