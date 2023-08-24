Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto ruled witnesses for Keith Burley's defense during his trial must pertain only to the events that occurred the night Mark "Markie" Mason Jr. died.
Burley, 47, formerly of Edinburg, appeared in court Thursday dressed in black pants, a white shirt with his shirttail out, dark glasses he wears for medical reasons, and a white knit beanie covering his shaved head.
Before the jury was led into court, Burley presented Motto, the presiding judge in his homicide trial, with a list of people he intends to subpoena on his own behalf, including multiple jail personnel, New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem, state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, former U.S. Attorney Scott Brady, several state troopers and someone he described as "a Black woman" who was in a photograph of Bernstine, former Gov. Tom Wolf, Mark Mason Sr. and others.
"We're going to be here at this trial for months," Burley commented, raising his voice to nearly yelling. "This is a case of misdeeds in government. This is a case of taint. I have a constitutional right to draw my own defense and call these witnesses."
His reasoning for serving Salem with a subpoena, he said, was because there were three knife attacks on children in New Castle while he was incarcerated.
"I have a right to present an alternative theory," he told the court. "My name has been stigmatized and associated with this horrific crime, and I'm innocent."
"If they really thought I did this," he reasoned, Wolf would not have vetoed Markie's Law and District Attorney Lamancusa would not have withdrawn the death penalty.
His reasoning for wanting to summon Brady to testify was to find out whose fingerprints were on a sledgehammer lying on a roof of the house where the Mason boy died, he said. A state trooper testified Wednesday the sledgehammer was not considered to have been part of the crime against the boy.
He said the youth who testified Wednesday as an eyewitness had said he saw Burley with a pink camouflage knife, but Burley stated, "I don't own pink. I don't know pink or talk pink. I'm a man."
At one point when Lamancusa objected to his line of questioning, Burley looked at Lamancusa and dismissing decorum and using informalities said, "C'mon, Lam," and Lamancusa corrected him.
He also referred to star witness David Naberezny Jr. as "Nab" during questioning.
Lamancusa asked the judge to limit the defense testimony to witnesses "specific to the trial we are here for today."
Motto agreed, ruling, "This is only about people who have knowledge about the events that occurred on July 8, 2019."
He declared Bernstine, Salem, Brady and the jail personnel would not be called as trial witnesses.
Burley is charged with criminal homicide and other offenses in the stabbing death of the 8-year-old Mason at a house in Union Township on that date. He is accused of assaulting the boy's mother while the boys were in her car, and driving off with them to the Union Township house when she stopped and got out to seek help at the New Castle fire station. Police and eyewitnesses have reported that he drove the boys to the house in Union Township, where he sought a clip for a gun, grabbed a knife and repeatedly and relentlessly stabbed young Markie to death because he was crying.
Testimony from a forensic pathologist Wednesday revealed that the boy had been stabbed more than 140 times. Eyewitnesses, Mason's younger brother and a youth who witnessed the event with his younger brother, gave wrenching testimony in court his week that they watched Burley commit the murder.
The case is being co-prosecuted by Lamancusa and Assistant District Attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi.
Burley had insisted at jury selection on Monday that he wanted to exercise his right to represent himself in his own defense, without an attorney. He has been seated in court this week next to Beaver County defense attorney Justin Quinn, whom Motto appointed as standby counsel for Burley.
Quinn told the judge in court Thursday morning that, at Burley's direction, he already prepared and had served some subpoenas for Burley's defense.
