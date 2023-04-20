The Lawrence County Board of Elections now has a new member and chairman.
The board at a special meeting Tuesday appointed Commissioner Brian Burick to lead the board through the May 16 primary and the Nov. 7 general election.
Burick was appointed by the Lawrence County judges last month to serve as a commissioner through the end of this year. He is filling the unexpired term of Morgan Boyd, who resigned last month to accept a state position in Harrisburg.
Because Burick is not seeking election as a commissioner, he is allowed to serve on the election board during a commissioners election year.
Commissioners Dan Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel by law had to step down from the election board because they are declared candidates in the upcoming primary.
County elections Director Tim Germani reported ballots as of Tuesday are being mailed out to voters who filled out applications to vote by mail. The county as of Tuesday morning received 1,022 applications from registered Republicans and 2,781 from registered Democrats, he said.
He said the county will have one dropbox at the courthouse for those who do not want to either mail their ballots back inside the secrecy envelopes or hand-carry them to the elections office.
Election board member Frank Piccari suggested — and then made a motion — that the dropboxes also be placed at each of the four district judge offices in the county.
Germani explained the ballots are picked up daily and that entails using one of his staff members and a sheriff deputy to go and collect them each time.
The boxes were at those locations during COVID-19, which had more voters and was the presidential election.
Burick reasoned that because voters still have a lot of time to put their ballots in the mail or take them into the voters office, that he is opposed to having that many dropboxes. The third board member, John R. Seltzer, agreed, and Piccari’s motion died for the lack of a second.
Germani also reported May 1 is the last day to register to vote before the May primary.
May 9 is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot.
The second financial report filings must be completed by May 5 and filed by May 5 in his office, he said.
To date, the county has 55,269 registered voters. Of those, 21,364 are Democrats and 27,285 are Republicans. The third biggest group are the no-party registrants, totaling 4,567, Germani said. Those cannot vote in the primary election.
He announced a public test of the county’s voting machines will be done at 10 a.m. May 12.
