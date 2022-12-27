HARRISBURG — Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced 102 cadets graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.
Troop D in New Castle will be receiving one new trooper — Vincent G. Buonpane. Buonpane is a past part-time officer with the New Castle and Shenango Township police departments.
Evanchick told the cadets during Friday’s ceremony at Bishop McDevitt High School in Dauphin County they have been given the tools needed to succeed. He said it is now up to them to apply what they have learned.
“I ask you to never compromise yourself or your fellow troopers, and always maintain your honor and integrity,” said Evanchick. “I have full faith in your abilities and devotion to protect and serve the residents and visitors of this commonwealth.”
The class was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.
