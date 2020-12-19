As his alma mater's commencement speaker, Jordon Rooney provided something he says he didn't see much as a student.
"There weren't as many role models in the community, those who made it out of a small town, but were willing to show others how to make it, too," said the 2008 graduate of Union Area High School who addressed the Class of 2020.
Since his own graduation, Rooney went on to earn a degree from Westminster College, play football professionally in Poland, Serbia and Brazil and become a motivational speaker reaching more than 250 schools in 17 states. He currently heads Built Different, an award-winning Pittsburgh-based creative agency he launched nearly a year ago.
"We help turn companies into digital brands," said Rooney, who serves as Built Different's chief executive officer. "If you don't have a digital brand, your company may struggle to exist. We're seeing many brands who think that simply having a social media page is enough, but it's not. We create the cool, the interesting and the authentic. We help brands stand out in a crowded news feed."
Built Different's client list includes Giant Eagle, the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance, the Pittsburgh Innovation District, 412 Food Rescue, Fifth Season and Cohen & Grigsby.
"We're trying to get companies away from the 'this is the way we've always done it' mentality. Tradition, in a lot of ways, is dead," Rooney said.
In addition to Built Different, Rooney heads a non-profit, Never Fear Being Different, which sponsors Vlog University, a social media marketing agency run by students from Pittsburgh's intercity high schools.
"We partner with brands that need help with their social media campaigns," Rooney said, explaining that requests from high-profile VlogU clients for more help led to the founding of Built Different.
"The job I have now didn't exist when I was in high school," noted Rooney who has never taken a marketing or video production class.
"I went through multiple years of being broke, working 75-hour weeks and staying up all night teaching myself to edit video," Rooney said. "But, along the way I was able to build relationships and do good work that progressed into bigger work for amazing brands and companies that was only a dream a few years ago.
"I became obsessed with learning to be authentic in a digital age. Having a strong digital brand is a newer concept for the Pittsburgh area," he continued. "We think we're about two years ahead of the rest of Pittsburgh when it comes to having what it takes to build a modern brand."
Built Different's work has already made an impact, recently being recognized with several international industry awards including a platinum AVA Digital award and gold Hermes Creative and DotComm Digital recognition for the firm's 15-second spot for Giant Eagle "Down, Set, Scan, Pay and Go."
In addition, the agency's "One America Works" video recruiting companies to move to Pittsburgh received platinum awards from Hermes Creative and DotComm Digital.
"The important thing is not to settle," Rooney said. "The best thing is to be open-minded. Always wanting more prevents you from settling. Personally, I want to build an empire and have a large-scale impact."
Yet, forming an empire doesn't mean he's left his hometown behind.
"I'm trying to stay true to my roots," Rooney said. "We're showing that you're not limited by your environment. I exist to be there for others to provide an example.
"I don't care how long you've worked somewhere or if you have a college degree. I'm looking for people who do good work and are willing to disrupt."
Currently, the Built Different team is comprised of other Lawrence County natives including director of business operations Andre Jones, a fellow Union grad; digital content creator Elijah Waters, a Union and Point Park University graduate; and photographer Chelsea Haybarger, a New Castle High School alumna.
"We're like the bright, shiny object that grabs your attention," Rooney said. "I'm very disruptive, and that scares some people, but I want people to know exactly who we are and the thing we aren't – boring."
