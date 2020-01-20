Rita Dorsch, right, and Nadia Dorsch, walk in Saturday’s Women’s March.
Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel speaks before the Women’s March in the Atrium of the Riverplex in front of the Historic Cascade Warner Theatre Museum.
Women’s March organizer Rhonda Dam, dressed as Rosie the Riveter, speaks during Saturday’s event.
New Castle Area School District Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio speaks before the Women’s March in the Atrium of the Riverplex in front of the Historic Cascade Warner Theatre Museum.
Shenango Township resident Steve Handlos holds an “I’m with her” sign.
New Castle city Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile speaks before the Women’s March in the Atrium of the Riverplex in front of the Historic Cascade Warner Theatre Museum.
One hundred years, ladies.
That was the message at Saturday morning’s Women’s March originating from the Atrium of the Riverplex in downtown before dozens of women, men and children braved a wintry mix and took to the streets with handmade signs, chants and the altogether message to uplift and support each other.
The Women’s March, an annual January event since it began the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, was held for the first time in New Castle. The previous three marches were held in Sharon. This year’s march was held in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment which guaranteed women the right to vote.
“Those of us who are strong need to reach out to those who are not,” Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said to the crowd seated in front of the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum before the march. “Each and every one of us here, this is our time.”
New Castle hosts its first Women's March
Lending their support to the march were city and county officials, including city council President Tom Smith and first-year councilman Bryan Cameron. State Rep. Chris Sainato was also in attendance, as was Kristy Gnibus, one of the Democrats campaigning against Butler Republican Mike Kelly’s seat leading Pennsylvania’s 16th District.
Spielvogel is the second woman commissioner in county history. Meanwhile, Debbie DeBlasio became the first woman to lead the New Castle Area School District when she was promoted to her current position in Fall 2018.
Story continues below video
“We need to be heard. We need to be seen,” DeBlasio said. “I ask you today before I start my speech let’s not forget about our younger audience — our students in the city of New Castle. Let’s work on our girls to make them the kind of women who are sitting here today and make them realize you are important.”
MaryAnne Gavrile, who was voted back to city council for her second stint in November, gave statistics about women’s contributions to the economy and the world, “just in case you wonder why we still need feminism.”
“When women vote, women win,” Gavrille said.
After impassioned speeches from organizer Rhonda Dam, Lawrence County NAACP President Monica Razo, Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County Director Deborah Hennon and youth representative Mia Clemons, attendees took to the street. The marching route started at the Riverplex, making its way down both sides of Washington Street to Kennedy Square before returning to the Atrium.
Marchers held signs with sayings like “women vote too” and “she persisted.” Steve Handlos, from Shenango Township, marched with his wife with an “I’m with her” sign.
Some carried signs critical of Trump — like one pleading for witnessed to testify in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial. One sign made reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin, while chants broke out making light of Trump’s use of Twitter.
Pete Sirianni is the News' digital editor. Previously, he worked at The Bradford (Pa.) Era. Sirianni is a 2016 IUP graduate, earning a degree in journalism and public relations. Contact him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com or on Twitter at @PeterSirianni.
