It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas downtown.
New Castle’s Public Works department has been out in recent days installing holiday lights on lamp polls along city streets.
On Monday, workers began erecting the 2021 version of New Castle’s Christmas tree, a towering upgrade from the traditional live tree that has adorned the east side of Kennedy Square during the holiday season.
The 26-foot-tree is being erected atop the fountain on the west side of the square. The fountain has been covered with a platform built by students at the New Castle School of Trades.
Both the tree and the street light decorations will be illuminated Nov. 20, when New Castle officially ushers in the season with its Hometown Holiday Parade at 3 p.m. The parade will be followed by a Pop-Up Family Festival on East Washington Street, and that will conclude with the lighting of the tree at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.