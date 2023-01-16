One of the topics the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. preached was building a community for all.
This dream community would be for all people regardless of race, nationality, ethnic or religious backgrounds and would come together to give equal rights and opportunities for all in standing against poverty, oppression, racism and bigotry.
On Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, that message of building a better community for the residents of New Castle was addressed.
The Lawrence County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and the City Rescue Mission of New Castle, held a program on behalf of Dr. King at the Sankey Center in New Castle.
The event was titled “Celebrate the Dream,” while the theme of the event was “Moving Forward.”
“We brought a collection of people together. That’s what it’s all about,” said NCAAP President Lawrence Williams. “Recognize we have no differences.”
The Rev. William Hogans, pastor of St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church preached about King’s dream of tearing down the walls of racism in the country, the county and the city in his invocation.
“Love be the one thing that moves us and motivates us,” Hogans said. “Love be abound the City of New Castle and upon Lawrence County.”
Elder Patricia Austin, of Preach Jesus Ministries, spoke about the kind of man and leader King was and why we celebrate the holiday.
MLK Day is a federal holiday celebrated on the third Monday in January, which is near his birthday on Jan. 15, 1929.
He would have been 94. It was first declared in 1983, and was first observed three years later in 1986.
Other speakers were Minister Gary Mitchell of Rebuilding Life Ministry, Pastor Saint Aubyn Bennett of New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, Pastor James Henderson of the City Rescue Mission, and the featured speaker, the Rev. Mitzila Hogans, co-pastor of St. Luke A.M.E.
Members of the New Castle Senior High School choir also performed during the program, which was attended by about 50.
Building a better
community
In her presentation, Mitzila Hogans spoke of King’s vision for a better future and her own past experience coming to the country in 1976 from Panama and the struggles she faced when she arrived. She also spoke about how she was drawn to New Castle and its residents. She said the people of New Castle need to come together, regardless of background or political party to help the community, particularly the younger generation.
She said the city will never be what it once was up through the 1970s, but it needs to work together to make the city prosper again in its own way. She added the younger generation needs to be taught the dream of the country and of Dr. King are still available, and that those dreams can be accomplished in New Castle, without having to move out.
“We have to be all-inclusive. We have to put the community first,” Mrs. Hogans said. “We have to put down all of our barriers so we could live in the beloved community. We can change the future of New Castle.”
She pointed to problems in the city, including the unhoused population, poverty and low school test scores. Hogans said the community needs to inspire the different minority and ethnic groups to encourage them that they can reach the same goals and career paths as everyone else.
She said faith in God is the biggest key, and said those who survived the height of the COVID-19 pandemic remained for a reason, to help others.
“I am tired of doing nothing,” Hogans said. “Whatever you have to do, you have to keep moving forward.”
Added Williams: “We have the power to make the change. It starts right here.”
During the program, Williams announced the NAACP and City Rescue Mission will be teaming up this year to fundraise for the opening of the Sankey Center on Grant Street, which has been closed since 2020.
Williams said the two organizations will work to secure funds to reopen the center this year.
He added he wants the center to be a place for the youth in the community to come together to hang out and socialize, play basketball, listen to music and more.
Williams said new laptops and computers will be added to the center, and said he would like to host community events at the space, such as a dance for the youth.
He also noted every year, the NAACP raises money for a scholarship fund to help students in the community for their continued education after high school.
