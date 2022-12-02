A $93,000 grant from the Buhl Regional Health Foundation is set to be used to strengthen Westminster College's nursing education program. Pictured, from left, are Westminster's vice president for academic affairs and dean of the College Dr. Jamie McMinn, professor and chair of the nursing department Dr. Tricia Ryan, BRHF director of grantmaking Kimberly Duncan, BRHF executive director Jennifer Barborak and Dr. Jean Hale, Westminster's vice president for institutional advancement.