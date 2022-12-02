A $93,000 grant from the Buhl Regional Health Foundation will be used to strengthen the nursing education program at Westminster College.
Westminster’s accredited nursing program is seeing great success, with two cohorts having graduated and moved into professional nursing positions. The grant, which may be renewable for up to three years, will strengthen Westminster’s performance in preparing nursing students through a strong liberal arts education.
In approving the grant, BRHF noted that the region is facing a critical shortage of nurses and that Westminster’s proposal to hire additional nursing faculty will support the development and implementation of an RN to BSN program and help the College develop plans for the addition of a high-fidelity nursing simulation lab.
“Buhl Regional Health Foundation understands the importance of providing a first-class education to prospective registered nurses in our region,” said Jennifer Barborak, BRHF executive director. “These additions to the Westminster College RN degree program will ensure the graduates have the skills they need to provide quality care to their patients as soon as they enter the workforce. We are excited to see the outcomes associated with this project.”
Dr. Jamie G. McMinn, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the College, said that the foundation’s support for enhancing nursing education will strengthen Westminster’s ability to educate the growing number of students entering the collaborative four-year nursing program offered in partnership with UPMC Jameson.
The Buhl Regional Health Foundation is a private foundation located in Western Pennsylvania. The foundation is committed to improving the health and well-being of the community through education, grantmaking, scholarships and partnerships with local organizations.
