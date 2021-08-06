Buhl Park schedules rare Saturday concert this weekend

HERMITAGE — Buhl Park will try something new for its summer concert series this weekend — a Saturday night show.
The concert will begin at 6 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center outdoor stage and feature the band “Four Kings and a Queen,” which will perform multiple hits including Motown, R and B, and pop rock.
Like other performances in the summer concert series, Saturday’s event will be free.
Since the series resumed earlier this year, Director of Art and Communication Julie Eckenrod said the performances have drawn “great attendance” from the community.
“Four Kings and a Queen” had been scheduled to perform a few weeks ago, but rain canceled the show. After evaluating the band’s schedule and the park’s schedule, Eckenrod said park officials decided to hold the band’s makeup day this Saturday.
“Usually we don’t have concerts on Saturday,” Eckenrod said.
“They’re one of our fan-favorite bands, and the only date that worked was this Saturday.”
Another makeup day is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 8, for the band “2nd Avenue Project,” which also had to reschedule due to some “hit or miss” weather earlier this season, Eckenrod said.
The summer concert series’ season finale is planned for Sunday, Aug. 29, which had been the season’s last scheduled concert.
That night’s show will feature “Jukebox Saturday Night,” a large band from the Pittsburgh area.
Styled after bands from the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s, “Jukebox Saturday Night” performs melodies and lyrics that tend to be up-tempo pieces that keep the audience active through the event, Eckenrod said.
“We always try to go out with a big bang, and they always bring in a large crowd,” she said.
