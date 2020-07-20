Buhl Park concerts have false start

By David L. Dye
The (Sharon) Herald
HERMITAGE — After getting off to a late start, Buhl Park’s summer concert series is being postponed again with the implementation of new COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions on outdoor gatherings.
Event organizers announced the postponement Friday, due to an order this week by Gov. Tom Wolf prohibiting outdoor gatherings of 250 people or more in Pennsylvania.
Buhl Park had held only two summer concerts since Mercer County entered the green phase of Wolf’s “red-yellow-green” reopening protocol. But Director of Arts and Communications Julie Eckenrod said the park’s concerts would the 250-person threshold.
The first concert for this year’s season was held Sunday, July 12, with “The Liverpool Lads” Beatles tribute band, which attracted between 1,500 and 2,000 people. The second concert, held the following Wednesday, featured the Frank Sinatra-tribute artist Nick Siasco, which drew about 400 to 500 people, Eckenrod said.
“On Sunday we had a lot of people thanking us, people who appreciated being able to be there and listen to some music,” Eckenrod said.
Despite the large attendance, especially on Sunday, attendants were still able to social distance, Eckenrod said.
Park staff roped off every other bench, and marked off every 6 feet for people standing in line at the Cabin Cafe. People also social distanced on their own, Eckenrod said, with about “80 percent” of visitors bringing their own chairs, listening from their cars and even sitting in the field near Shelter 2 across the street.
However, with the new statewide restrictions, the park announced at their Wednesday concert that the series would be postponed until further notice, Eckenrod said. Organizers announced the postponements with a press release and a post to the park’s Facebook page.
“On Wednesday when we let people know about the restrictions and that we’d probably have to postpone the series, you could hear the whole crowd moan and groan,” she said. “No one was too upset and I think they understood the situation, but they were just so eager to get outside and see the concerts again.”
The postponement does not necessarily mean the summer concert series is cancelled though, as the release states that park officials plan to “continue the series if and when the restrictions are lifted.”
Normally the summer concert series would be held from the second Sunday in June to the Sunday before Labor Day in August. There are about 20 performances per season with about 40 bands and artists who want to participate, Eckenrod said.
Since this year’s concert season didn’t begin until mid-July, park officials are looking to reschedule cancelled concerts for after the restrictions are lifted. Depending on when that happens, the park could extend the summer concert series into September or October, Eckenrod said.
“We are really hoping that the restrictions won’t last too long, and the park is a beautiful setting in the fall,” she said.
Further updates on the summer concert series will be posted to Buhl Park’s Facebook page. More information is available by calling (724) 981-5522. Callers can dial extension 103 or ask for Eckenrod.
