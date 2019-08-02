An Amish female suffered head wounds Friday in the aftermath of a collision between a buggy and Dodge pickup around 5:15 p.m. at Route 18 and Heather Heights Road in New Wilmington.
Preliminary scanner reports said the female was bleeding from the head and pressure was being applied to the wound.
Noga Ambulance transported her to an unidentified hospital for treatment. Pennsylvania State Police said the buggy pulled out from Heather Heights Road and was struck by the pickup.
The buggy’s horse escaped but was later captured.
It was not reported injured. Neshannock Township and New Wilmington fire departments were on scene as well as Noga Ambulance and the state police.
