The driver of an Amish buggy and his 16-year-old passenger escaped injury Sunday when his horse-drawn cart collided with a car in Wilmington Township.
State police reported that Sam D. Byler, 18, of New Wilmington, was going north on Old Mercer Road around 8:30 p.m. As he approached the stop sign at Route 208, an eastbound car on Route 208, driven by Emma L. Myers, 21, of Harrisville, Butler County, approached the intersection, and Byler failed to yield, troopers said.
Myers’ car hit the left side of the horse and buggy. The buggy then overturned on the north side of the road. The horse was injured and transported from the scene, pending a veterinarian examination, police said.
Police said Myers suffered suspected minor injury but did not seek hospital treatment. Byler is to be cited for a stop and yield sign violation.
