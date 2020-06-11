A Buffalo, New York, man is facing gun and drug-related charges after he was pulled over for a traffic violation.
New Castle police arrested Sahire A. Walker, 42, who has a local address of 414 E. Reynolds St., after finding a gun, marijuana and crack cocaine in his car during the traffic stop around 1 a.m. June 4 at a service station on East Washington Street, according to a police report. Police learned that Walker was wanted on a warrant from Butler County, where he is facing drug charges.
His white Hyundai was impounded. Police said that in searching Walker's vehicle, they found a .380 automatic handgun with an extended magazine containing 10 live rounds. Police also confiscated 218.8 grams of suspected marijuana, 0.7 gram of suspected crack cocaine, a vape pen that contained suspected THC oil and $323 in cash. Police also noted that the gun had been reported stolen.
Walker is charged with three counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one count each of prohibited possession of a gun, receiving stolen property, carrying a gun without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic violations.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $50,000 bond, pending a July 1 preliminary hearing.
