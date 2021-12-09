New Castle’s city council continued going through Mayor Chris Frye’s proposed 2022 budget, focusing Thursday on the city-owned golf course, a police contract with Taylor Township and code enforcement.
Departments discussed for the first time on Thursday included the library, New Castle Area Transportation Authority, sinking fund, liquid fuels fund and pensions. The budget workshop lasted nearly three hours in total, breaking for a recess after two hours and 15 minutes only so council could begin its regularly scheduled meeting of 27 minutes. After the council meeting, budget discussions continued.
Frye’s proposed budget, introduced Nov. 23, shows no tax increase along with $26.77 million in revenue.
Sylvan Heights Golf Course
In the end, New Castle’s city council agreed on no changes to the proposed Sylvan Heights Golf Course salaries.
Coming to that point wasn’t without a lengthy discussion. At the center of the golf course discussion are the proposed salaries of the superintendent ($40,902) and pro shop manager ($48,000). A part-time chemical sprayer is also slated to make $10,000.
The golf course is owned by the city, but is financially independent. The total 2021 revenue of the course won’t be known until final bills come in next month, but it is estimated to be operating at about a $30,000 surplus. Several upgrades are planned at the course, including to the clubhouse and alcohol sales.
Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile questioned whether the superintendent and pro shop manager should be paid the same. Frye and Councilman Patsy Cioppa agreed the best option would be to post the job with a salary range not to exceed the $48,000 amount.
Taylor Township contract
Currently, the New Castle Police Department is contracted to make $25,750 a year for police coverage in neighboring Taylor Township.
Council President Tom Smith reiterated Thursday his preference of renegotiating that contract for a higher amount, noting it’s based on the salary of a patrolman but sometimes a higher-ranked officer is called there. The contract hasn’t been renegotiated in 13 years and is mostly used for car accidents.
“This isn’t revenue-neutral,” said Smith, who will meet with township officials on Saturday.
Putting a bind into the renegotiation idea Taylor Township having already adopted its 2022 budget. The township could agree to pay more for coverage, but it wouldn’t be legally obligated to contribute more than what’s spelled out in the contract.
Code enforcement
At Tuesday’s workshop, council agreed to move money into code enforcement to hire another part-time officer on top of money already budgeted for a fourth full-time position.
Council removed money for the part-time position and went instead with Frye’s original proposal. Frye said the additional code officer will eliminate the need for overtime.
Pension
There was a request at last month’s pension board meeting for an increase in pension payouts for retired city employees. It was realized Thursday those increases won’t see a cost-of-living increase until at least 2025.
Police department
Council approved the proposal of buying 15 police department body cameras in its capital improvement plan. Currently, all city police officers are outfitted with body cameras, but they have to be shared between shifts. With these 15, each officer will have their own camera.
The department also is adding two full-time positions in 2022, which will be advertised. Police Chief Bobby Salem canceled the civil service test for this month because there were no applicants. However, 2022 is a collective bargaining year for the city’s solicitors and it was discussed that provisions could be implemented on city fire and police positions for minimum commitments to prevent the city from investing training in new hires only for them to leave for other opportunities.
