A New Castle contractor was awarded a more than $97,000 project to install LED lighting along the perimeter of Somerset County Airport’s runway and taxiway this fall.
Bruce & Merrilees Electric Company was awarded the airport work, which involves removing stake-mounted lighting that has existed for decades at the facility and replacing it with new, efficient lighting that will be run through 2-inch PVC conduit, the company’s proposal shows.
Control equipment will also be replaced.
Somerset County Commissioner Colleen Dawson said a local 5 percent match is required for the otherwise government-funded effort.
The county is exploring whether COVID-19 stimulus funds can be allocated toward the work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.