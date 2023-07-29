State Rep. Marla Brown’s (R-Lawrence) district office at 28. N. Mill St. will have veterans outreach hours.
The hours will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month.
During these special times, a veterans outreach specialist from the American Legion will be able to meet with 9th District veterans in regards to issues they may be having accessing benefits and services from the U.S. Veterans Administration.
These include disability claims, accessing records, medal replacement, job search applications and more.
Brown’s office can be reached at (724) 498-4397.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.