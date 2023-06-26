State Rep. Marla Brown said she took down her official government Facebook page because of negative comments made about a housing developer behind two projects in Lawrence County.
Brown's (R-Lawrence) page disappeared last week. The comments in question came from a June 15 post at a breaking-ground event for "The Kingdom Place" in Hickory Township, a development led by Florida-based Metrovitalization, led by principal and president Ricky Trinidad. Trinidad's previous company, Metronomic, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020.
Brown said after she posted pictures and information about the event and the project on her page, the page got an abundance of highly negative comments regarding Trinidad.
Trinidad, who is also planning the Royalty Camping RV camping park in Union Township, has faced criticism from some residents for his company's bankruptcy in 2020 on a development project in Miami during the early stretches of the pandemic.
Brown said she never wants to censor any constituent's opinion, but felt many of the comments were, in her opinion, bullying in nature and made it seem like Trinidad is a sketchy, despicable and untrustworthy man.
"I won't allow my page to be a grandstand for that," Brown said. "He's a really good Christian guy who is investing in the community."
Brown said Trinidad is attempting to bring new development into the county, and said one of the ways she defines success in a person is how they come back from past failures or setbacks.
She said she will decide whether to bring back her government Facebook page in a week.
Brown also said she is not going to be an affiliate of the Forward Party, a political party founded in 2021 by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Yang hosted a news conference in the state Rotunda on Wednesday. Brown attended the event and stood behind Yang, but did not speak.
"It is absolutely not true. I have nothing to do with that party," Brown said.
Brown said she went to the news conference to meet Yang. One of the platforms of the Forward Party is open primaries for every state. Brown introduced legislation to allow all Pennsylvania voters to vote in primaries.
